Chongqing Factory Hotel / Usual Studio

+ 31

Lead Architect Jingrui Lin

Design Team Jingrui Lin, Kunhui Wang, Hsin Wen, Baige Lu, Wenquan Wu

Structural Design Consultant Xiujiang Shen, Songbai Yao

Client Mont Mirage

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Hotel Mont Mirage is located at Pipashan in Chongqing City which is near Chongqing Liberation Monument. Designed by Usual Studio, the two old Chongqing No. 1 printing factory buildings were transformed into Mont Mirage hotel with novel look. Located on the slope land with spectacle, the two buildings of Mont Mirage sit on the field’s one after the other. With the privileged front view of Yangtze River, guests can have a bird’s eye view of the oasis between the two bridges and enjoy the skyline scenery. This hotel has great views, facing the Yangtze River, that guests could overlook the oasis between the two bridges and enjoy the city skyline.

Wedding dress

Due to the historic industrial buildings and beautiful river views in the original site, tourists who have unique style are often being attracted to visit and take pictures. This spot was even picked as one of the favorite places for wedding photo shooting. This also reminds us that the hotel design can be the combination of the filming creativity and the wedding photography industry. The original space has been upgraded to an artistic aesthetic space for the younger people with the theme of “love”, which is also in line with the brand features of Mont Mirage.

The bride's wedding dress swinging with wind is a wonderful classic scene. Picturing the old building is a pretty bride, , our task is to design a suitable wedding dress and bring the most beautiful part out. Therefore, our design concept is to use the dress to connect the two old buildings lightly and softly which makes the old factories have a fresh look.

The "wedding dress" is made up of cement shell structure and metal curtain wall. This design creates an open space that includes hotel reception, rest space and multifunction rooms. Guests can walk down the path shaped by the structure which making guests to enjoy changing views at different places. The varied space views and experience is what we want to present and bring to the guests, just like the space activity experience in the natural mountain city.

Old and New

We use two methods for reconstruction. One is a new changes, bold and creative. Another is to keep the history part so that both new and old could exist. The new part is like a white canvas, pure and gentle, which contrast sharply with the coarse old wall and the bare cement beam. We tried to create a situation that being in a hotel, guests can feel the vitality and sense of contemporary aesthetics for the reconstruction and recall the historical beauty of the old factory as well.

There is good historical and aesthetic value in the facade of the factory. Therefore, after the protective restoration, the brick is still used as a building facade. We believe that the facade not only present a dignified sense brought by years , but also to convey the idea that every aging brick can still feel the season changing and the time slipping. The backyard on the north side is a natural poetic space.

The ivy and the brick on the old wall are traces of history. When the sun shines through the leaves, the mottled light and shadow is the wealth given by the years and nature. We want to preserve the uniqueness of this space.

Light and Shadow

We consider "light" as an indispensable design material, including natural light or artificial light.The right design allow the light and shadow to be more than functional, and to create the pleasure of the spirit.

For example, the lighting patio of the Atrium Court and the roof skylight of the auditorium not only complements the lighting, but the slender and orderly geometry also outlines the abstract light and shadow matrix, leading the desire longing for stars exploration.

In the Art

We define the hotel as a miniature landscape city. Guests can take a leisurely walk between the lobby and the courtyard, and stay in the art hall to experience the mixture light and shadow. Lights are on when the night falls, guests get a city night view while swimming in the superb rooftop pool.

The exclusive view of Yangtze River is for guests staying in the guestrooms. Transformed from old factory, Hotel Mont Mirage possesses the antique glory of old house with the good landscape. It’s an innovation and inspiration for resort hotel to provide different experiences to guests and the industry. We also hope that this reconstruction project will bring some ideas for the current urban renewal and renovation of the old house.