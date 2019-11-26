Laif House / BAUEN

+ 31

Houses · Altos, Paraguay Architects: BAUEN

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 440.0 m2

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2018

Photographs Photographs: Federico Cairoli

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Deca, Florense , Hyline, Plydeck, Plystone Manufacturers:

Lead architects Aldo Cristaldo Kegler, Fiorela Pereira

Other participants Andrea Delmás, Dario Mereles, Fatima Estigarribia

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. What If? This question starts the search, what if we build a house that can be moved from one place to another, with recyclable materials and low carbon footprint? A SUSTAINABLE house.

A low cost recycled metal was the solution, to which we gave the appearance that time will eventually provide. The oxide defines the materiality and texture which at the same time seeks to contrast its hardness to make it warmer, more livable and appropriate.

Three parallelepipeds, two horizontal and a vertical one on a tape of metal profiles release the base plane. We added sliding enclosures that either integrate or separate the interior and exterior areas. Minimalist space. Fluid space. The answer to the question “What if?” is Laif