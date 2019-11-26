World
Laif House / BAUEN

Altos, Paraguay
    Aldo Cristaldo Kegler, Fiorela Pereira

    Andrea Delmás, Dario Mereles, Fatima Estigarribia
© Federico Cairoli
© Federico Cairoli

Text description provided by the architects. What If? This question starts the search, what if we build a house that can be moved from one place to another, with recyclable materials and low carbon footprint? A SUSTAINABLE house.

© Federico Cairoli
© Federico Cairoli
Roof plan
Roof plan
© Federico Cairoli
© Federico Cairoli

A low cost recycled metal was the solution, to which we gave the appearance that time will eventually provide. The oxide defines the materiality and texture which at the same time seeks to contrast its hardness to make it warmer, more livable and appropriate.

© Federico Cairoli
© Federico Cairoli
Transversal section
Transversal section
© Federico Cairoli
© Federico Cairoli

Three parallelepipeds, two horizontal and a vertical one on a tape of metal profiles release the base plane. We added sliding enclosures that either integrate or separate the interior and exterior areas. Minimalist space. Fluid space. The answer to the question “What if?” is Laif

© Federico Cairoli
© Federico Cairoli

