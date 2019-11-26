Laif House / BAUEN

-
Architects: BAUEN
- Area: 440.0 m2
- Year: 2018
- Photographs: Federico Cairoli
-
Manufacturers: Deca, Florense, Hyline, Plydeck, Plystone
-
Lead architectsAldo Cristaldo Kegler, Fiorela Pereira
-
Other participantsAndrea Delmás, Dario Mereles, Fatima Estigarribia
Text description provided by the architects. What If? This question starts the search, what if we build a house that can be moved from one place to another, with recyclable materials and low carbon footprint? A SUSTAINABLE house.
A low cost recycled metal was the solution, to which we gave the appearance that time will eventually provide. The oxide defines the materiality and texture which at the same time seeks to contrast its hardness to make it warmer, more livable and appropriate.
Three parallelepipeds, two horizontal and a vertical one on a tape of metal profiles release the base plane. We added sliding enclosures that either integrate or separate the interior and exterior areas. Minimalist space. Fluid space. The answer to the question “What if?” is Laif