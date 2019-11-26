World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Refurbishment
  4. Spain
  5. MARIANO
  6. 2018
  7. LH135 Offices Restoration / MARIANO

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

LH135 Offices Restoration / MARIANO

Save this project
LH135 Offices Restoration / MARIANO

© ImagenSubliminal © ImagenSubliminal © ImagenSubliminal © ImagenSubliminal + 17

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Offices Interiors  · 
Madrid, Spain
  • Architects: MARIANO
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 3000.0 m2
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2018
  • Photographs Photographs: ImagenSubliminal
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Saint-Gobain Ecophon

  • Lead Architects

    Mariano Martín

  • Design Team

    MARIANO

  • Clients

    espaciolh135 / www.espaciolh135.com

  • Lighting

    Ignacio Valero

  • Graph

    David Pérez Medina

  • Builder

    Ramiro Sánchez
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© ImagenSubliminal
© ImagenSubliminal

“Restore means to work with the history of what we have inherited from the past and, simply, make it look towards the future... That requires looking back with affection but without nostalgia.”

Save this picture!
© ImagenSubliminal
© ImagenSubliminal

When we were asked to carry out the restoration of "LH135" building, as opposed to completely transforming the spaces, our main concept sought to embrace the valuable elements of the original industrial design and made them look towards the future.

Save this picture!
© ImagenSubliminal
© ImagenSubliminal

Originally designed by an engineer, during our first visit to LH135 we found an old industrial building, characterized by a concrete structure of regular columns and beams, terrazzo floor tiles pavement, a granite lobby and an imposing limestone façade. We decided to restore all these elements and leave them exposed, highlighting original features and forging a relationship between the old and new architecture. After deciding upon which of the original elements to restore, our team chose to liven up the office spaces by applying, what we called, ‘the joy of color.’ Inspired by the yellow color, which had recently been use to mark paths on the floor of the car parking, we decided that this color would invade all the common areas, with only the existing terrazzo floor standing out from the bold hue.

Save this picture!
Plan
Plan

The yellow accompanies users from the front door of the building, to the elevators, lobby and stairs, until they reach the different offices. Upon reaching the different floor, the offices are distinguished by the use of different shades. Each office would be a different world, pink, white, orange…

Save this picture!
© ImagenSubliminal
© ImagenSubliminal
Save this picture!
© ImagenSubliminal
© ImagenSubliminal

We painted the ceilings with these tones to unify the “sky” of each office, since it is the only area where nothing can be reached, except the glance…

Save this picture!
© ImagenSubliminal
© ImagenSubliminal

In addition with the solids blocks of hue on the ceiling all the recovered elements, such as the rough gray texture of the exposed concrete columns and the pattern of the existing terrazzo flooring, are further highlighted.

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Calle de López de Hoyos, 135, 28002 Madrid, Spain

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
MARIANO
Office

Products:

Stone Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Refurbishment Interiors Architecture Offices Interiors Spain
Cite: "LH135 Offices Restoration / MARIANO" [LH135 Rehabilitación de oficinas / MARIANO] 26 Nov 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/928846/lh135-offices-restoration-mariano/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream