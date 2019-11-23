Erdos Store / waa

World
Store 
Shanghai, China
  Architects: waa
  Area: 300.0 m2
  Year: 2019
  Photographs: He Shu

  Design Team

    Di Zhang, Jack Yong, Jin Zhu, Nan Zhang

  Interior Design

    waa

  Facade/Steelwork Consultant

    Beijing Boya Engineering Consulting Co., Ltd.

  Main Contractor

    Beijing Youjing Guangxin Building Decoration Engineering Co., Ltd.

  Client

    Erdos
© He Shu
© He Shu

Text description provided by the architects. Waa is interested in Design which responds to Emotions. Fashion touches on many human senses such as; Touch, Sight, movement. All these help inform what we feel revealing our personal quirks and sensibilities to style.

© He Shu
© He Shu

Fashion has become a ceremonial due to the rise of online shopping culture becomes ever more dominant. People now perceive offline shopping culture as a special event and a place for meaningful social interaction. Our vision for Erdos concept adapted 4 elements found within the home to reform this ritual into a personal ceremonial Boutique.

© He Shu
© He Shu
© He Shu
© He Shu

  1. The Front Door: The act of coming into a place
  2. The Garden: An Earthly paradise, thought of as feminine 
  3. The Fireplace: Symbolizes security from outside dangers, thought of as masculine 
  4. The Balcony: Often used in ceremonial events often with romantic connotations

© He Shu
© He Shu
© He Shu
© He Shu
© He Shu
© He Shu

The 4 elements have become the key places form the spacial structure of the Erdos concept Store.

© He Shu
© He Shu
© He Shu
© He Shu

Interior spaces responds to the folds and creases of the Erdos Cashmere. We were inspired to float the garments on Display with metal supports which mirroring the material quality observed in the cashmere. At angles they disappear, others they are visible adding to the changing forms of folds in clothes. We used Erdos traditional pigment a bold-red to contrast with the cream wall.

© He Shu
© He Shu

3 conjoined Precast GRC Curved Walls defend an exterior with weight and heft, qualities that are often observed in masonry stone construction from a distant past. Each of the 3 marks a boundary, One encloses an exterior potted garden and springs to form an arched revealing a Front Door. Another rises from the interior staircase. The last hangs from the Soffit softening the corners of the plot. A Fracture can be observed splitting the Masonry walls. This crack creeps along the perimeter façade, during the day a shadow, at night it aluminates.

© He Shu
© He Shu

