World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Cultural Center
  4. China
  5. Atelier Alter Architects
  6. 2018
  7. WuliEpoch Culture Center / Atelier Alter Architects

WuliEpoch Culture Center / Atelier Alter Architects

Save this project
WuliEpoch Culture Center / Atelier Alter Architects

© Highlite Images Courtesy of Atelier Alter Architects © Highlite Images © Highlite Images + 37

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Cultural Center  · 
Beijing, China
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 2880.0 m2
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2018
  • Photographs Photographs: Highlite Images
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Cement, Habito, Jinyang

  • Lead Architects

    YingFan Zhang, Xiaojun Bu

  • Design Team

    YingFan Zhang, Xiaojun Bu, Ping Jiang, Wei Huang, Zhenwei Li, Ran Yan, Lairong Zheng, Jue Wang, Leilei Ma, Bo Huang, Chuan Qin, Lianhua Liu, Chunyu Cao, Jiang Wu, Weicong Lin

  • Client

    Sino Ocrean Real Estate

  • Structure

    Beijing Saturni Engineering Consultant Co., Ltd. - Qing Zuo, Duomin Wang, Bin Ma, Yue Yu

  • Landscape Design

    LANDAU International Design

  • MEP

    Gong Cheng, Zhenwei Li

  • FF&E

    Design Republic

  • Lighting design

    Beijing Guanghu Purilighting Co., Ltd.

  • General contractor

    Sino Ocrean Real Estate

  • Interior contractor

    SDCIC Construction Group Co., Ltd.

  • Curtain wall construction

    Sino Ocrean Real Estate

  • Landscape construction

    Sunshine Landscape
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Highlite Images
© Highlite Images

Text description provided by the architects. WuliEpoch Culture Center attempts to create a triptych for architecture, landscape and interior design in the project. While the project is encompassed by the splendor Western Hills, the architecture and interior design put up an immersive show within the landscape. The distance landscape is introduced to the project in a dynamic rather than static way. A continuous path wrapped around from exterior to interior. The first nature of landscape and the second nature of the interior space join seamlessly through the path. The ambience along the path is circumferential and religious to some extend, as a way to worship nature.                 

Save this picture!
© Highlite Images
© Highlite Images
Save this picture!
© Highlite Images
© Highlite Images

As the site is triangulated, the project responses to the site, by stacking layers of curve walls, in a crisscrossing fashion to create layers of courtyards. Spatial demarcations are horizontal walls on the ground or suspended in the air. Seeking a dialogue with the courtyard house in Beijing, as well as the Great Wall scenery nearby, the material used for the project is carefully proportioned masonry wall, and it is used throughout landscape, architecture and interior design. A uniform tone brings historic gravitas to the project. The project encompasses a 1500sm space for community and a 400sm skating rink.

Save this picture!
Circulation Analysis
Circulation Analysis
Save this picture!
© Highlite Images
© Highlite Images
Save this picture!
© Highlite Images
© Highlite Images

The project interprets nature in three ways: 1. the interior space depicts nature in a digital fashion. The signature image of “autumn foliage in Western Hills” is depicted the field of glittering wooden laminated aluminum panels. The array of ceiling panels change color from warm yellow to white, suggesting the transition from entrance to skating ring. An “inverted Western Hills” is created by various curving array of ceiling panels.

Save this picture!
© Highlite Images
© Highlite Images

2. First nature and second nature are juxtaposed and joined simultaneously. Recycle concrete blocks are cut into thin pieces and put together to form curving nature surfaces. The hills and waterfalls, created by thin masonry and lighting, show the solidification and abstraction of nature. The contrast between the mortal and immortal nature gives people space to think critically about nature.

Save this picture!
© Highlite Images
© Highlite Images
Save this picture!
© Highlite Images
© Highlite Images

3. Distance landscape is introduced into the interior in a dynamic way. Landscape becomes a living space.         

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Atelier Alter Architects
Courtesy of Atelier Alter Architects
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Atelier Alter Architects
Courtesy of Atelier Alter Architects

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: 99 Heishitou Road, Shijingshan District, Beijing, China

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Atelier Alter Architects
Office

Products:

Glass Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Cultural Architecture Cultural Center China
Cite: "WuliEpoch Culture Center / Atelier Alter Architects" 21 Nov 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/928787/wuliepoch-culture-center-atelier-alter-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream