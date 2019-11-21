World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Brazil
  5. Mareines Arquitetura
  6. 2016
  7. Pinhão House / Mareines Arquitetura

Pinhão House / Mareines Arquitetura

Save this project
Pinhão House / Mareines Arquitetura

© Leonardo Finotti © Leonardo Finotti © Leonardo Finotti © Leonardo Finotti + 38

  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Houses  · 
Campos do Jordão, Brazil
Save this picture!
© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti

Text description provided by the architects. Our first decision regarding how to approach the design of a house in Campos do Jordão , a city of temperate climate 1.600 meters above sea level in the mountains near São Paulo, was to avoid the local widespread European alps style. We wanted to hear what the earth asked for with its trees and people. We found a place rich in crafty workers, a lush nature with beautiful altitude pine trees called ARAUCARIA and a climate that is dry and cold most of the year.

Save this picture!
© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti
Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti

The building shape sprouted like a fallen PINHÃO, one of the many particles that form the fruit of the local ARAUCARIA trees. An organic sinuous form that seems to weave through the trees and winds. Instead of stairs, ramps. Instead of corridors, compressions and expansions of the internal sculptural contiguous spaces. This manipulation of the spaces together with the use of ramps enhances the importance of the sensorial experience of the architecture. The elliptical plan of the social level that also contains an indoor SPA with a swimming pool and sauna is very fluid and defined the built volume of the house. Below, the social level is reached via a ramp that dims the light towards the most introspective space in the house, the wine cellar.

Save this picture!
© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti

The entrance hall lies at this level providing the opposite experience for those ascending the ramp towards the living room. A narrow dimly lit curved ramp is gradually flooded with light and astonishing views. Above the social level, there are four suites and a home office with 180 degrees views of the surrounding mountains and native ARAUCARIA trees. The upper roof and its complex geometry is a clear reference to the above-mentioned PINHÃO. We specified natural materials as wood, bricks and stone to enhance the organic nature of the project.

Save this picture!
© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti
Save this picture!
Sections
Sections
Save this picture!
© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti

Os materiais escolhidos: pedras e madeiras funcionaram perfeitamente propiciando para os moradores o aconchego desejado e para os artesãos de Campos de Jordão, uma oportunidade única para desenvolverem seu talento, capacidade e originalidade. Os grandes vãos proporcionados pela estrutura metálica e os vidros (muitos deles curvos) descortinam a bela paisagem e permitem as diferenças enormes de alturas e visadas sempre surpreendentes da casa.

Save this picture!
© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti
Save this picture!
Elevation
Elevation
Save this picture!
© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti

Project gallery

See all Show less
About this office
Mareines Arquitetura
Office

Products:

Wood Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Brazil
Cite: "Pinhão House / Mareines Arquitetura" [Casa Pinhão / Mareines Arquitetura] 21 Nov 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/928781/pinhao-house-mareines-arquitetura/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream