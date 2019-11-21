World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Urban Planning
  4. India
  5. Auroville Design Consultant
  6. 2018
  7. Humanscapes Habitat Urban Living / Auroville Design Consultant

Humanscapes Habitat Urban Living / Auroville Design Consultant

Save this project
Humanscapes Habitat Urban Living / Auroville Design Consultant

© Akshay Arora Courtesy of Auroville Design Consultants Courtesy of Auroville Design Consultants © Akshay Arora + 25

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Residential  · 
Auroville, India
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 1753.57 m2
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2018
  • Photographs Photographs: Akshay Arora, John Mandeen
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Earth - cement - agreegate (C&D) mix, JSW Cement & Priya Cement, Local traditional technique in India, Locally Made, MRF, Quarried and sold via local dealers (non branded), TISCON/ VIZAG, Trimble, Waste collected from stone factories, Waste from construciton sites around

  • Lead Architect

    Suhasini Ayer

  • Design Team

    Suhasini Ayer, Gavury Ramadas, Ramya Prasad, Abrahm Ninan, Gnana Arul

  • Clients

    Auroville Foundation

  • Structural Engineer

    Dr. S. Kothandaraman

  • Landscape

    Auroville Design Consultants

  • Consultants

    Auroville Earth Institute, Sunlit future, Auroville Energy Services
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Akshay Arora
© Akshay Arora

Text description provided by the architects. The “HUMANSCAPES HABITAT- is an applied research and demonstration project of Sustainable and Integrated Urban Living Project” for benchmarking in habitat as a course correction for a sustainable and harmonious mode of development which is an imperative need in present global crisis of energy and climate change. This mixed-use development of residences, community and workspace would be a touchstone for standards for low-embodied energy building. This project also wants to address the issues of skill development upgrade the capability in the unorganized labor sector of India in the construction sector to transition construction jobs from building with high embodied energy materials to building materials and technology to reduce the carbon footprint in the habitat sector to meet India’s commitment to IPCC. 

Save this picture!
© John Mandeen
© John Mandeen

Using local building materials and skills, the residences become a net energy-positive habitat by generating its own energy, using renewable energy. Zero-discharge of water, reduction, and recycling of solid waste, drought-resistant local endemic species landscaping and growing organic food as a model for urban agriculture would be a hallmark of this project. Reducing point to point travel by integrating work and living spaces, using integrated community and IT infrastructure (ICITI), and using clean mobility options like e- vehicles for external contact will be a natural consequence of the campus set-up.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Auroville Design Consultants
Courtesy of Auroville Design Consultants
Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Auroville Design Consultants
Courtesy of Auroville Design Consultants

The habitat project has integrated four goals as part of the sustainable human settlement program of development;
• Sustainable built environment to have building envelopes that are solar passive to be climatically suitable built with efficient space usage to reduce the built-up area and low embodied energy building materials with construction techniques that require minimum processing and machinery.
• Integrated environmental planning of water, energy, and waste so Zero-discharge of water, reduction, and recycling of solid waste, water-efficient landscaping using local endemic species, and growing organic food as a model for urban agriculture would be a hallmark of these residences.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Auroville Design Consultants
Courtesy of Auroville Design Consultants
Save this picture!
Elevation B and Section B
Elevation B and Section B
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Auroville Design Consultants
Courtesy of Auroville Design Consultants

• The human ecology, using the principles of “Cohousing” concept of living, facilitating interaction among neighbors for inclusive social development, economic and environmental benefits. A functional fusion, the living, working, recreational and primary amenities allowing a multiplicity of space usage to reduce the built-up area to enable the inhabitants to interact actively with the farming and productive landscaping, waste recycling and energy generation as part of the open learning campus.
• Establish a collaborative network of knowledge resources called ‘SustaiNet’, to facilitate further dissemination. This network will enable inter-institutional knowledge sharing and dissemination, a platform for academics, students and professionals to have an inclusive learning experience during and after completion of the project.

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Auroville, Tamil Nadu, India

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Auroville Design Consultant
Office

Products:

Concrete Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Urbanism Urban Planning Sustainability Buildings Residential India
Cite: "Humanscapes Habitat Urban Living / Auroville Design Consultant" 21 Nov 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/928779/humanscapes-habitat-urban-living-auroville-design-consultant/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream