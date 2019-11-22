World
New Multipurpose Hall / KM 429 architecture

New Multipurpose Hall / KM 429 architecture

© Davide Galli

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Renovation  · 
Luzzara, Italy
  • Architects: KM 429 architecture
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 1800.0 m2
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019
  • Photographs Photographs: Davide Galli
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: ALUBEL, Martinelli Luce

  • Design Team

    Simona Avigni – Alessio Bernardelli architects

  • Clients

    Municipality of Luzzara, RE

  • Murals

    Scilla Alberini (Cantine Creative), Davide Ghiacci
© Davide Galli
© Davide Galli

Text description provided by the architects. The restoration of the bowling club of Luzzara, a small town in the lowland of Reggio Emilia along the banks of the river Po, is the opportunity to upgrade a place with a strong symbolic value. Place of leisure and meeting, the hall has been an Arci office and a bowling center for the last forty years; it has been dragged to the present day without being modified.

© Davide Galli
© Davide Galli

Now the new will of the Local Government and the little use have given impetus to its renovation.

© Davide Galli
© Davide Galli
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
© Davide Galli
© Davide Galli

Upgrading and renewal through the application of new 'skins' (textures), the first light and acoustic for the interiors, the second metallic in the front and the third artistic: a mural painting with the landscape and the typical flora and fauna of the river Po, that flows calm a few meters away from there.

© Davide Galli
© Davide Galli
Section
Section
© Davide Galli
© Davide Galli

Project location

Address: Luzzara, Reggio Emilia, Italy

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Cite: "New Multipurpose Hall / KM 429 architecture" 22 Nov 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/928755/new-multipurpose-hall-km-429-architecture/> ISSN 0719-8884

