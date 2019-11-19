World
  7. Leeza SOHO / Zaha Hadid Architects

Leeza SOHO / Zaha Hadid Architects

Leeza SOHO / Zaha Hadid Architects

© Hufton+Crow

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Offices  · 
Beijing, China
  • Architects: Zaha Hadid Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 172800.0 m2
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019
  • Photographs Photographs: Hufton+Crow
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: B&B Italia, Beijing Huaxin Ocean, Boon Edam, Elmes, Gretsch­-Unitas, HAY, Hitachi, Hong Fa, Jiangsu Huatong, Kin Long, Kohler, Nippon Paint, Noble, Samsung, Tianjin Yaopi, eGRow

  • Architect in Charge

    Zaha Hadid, Patrik Schumacher

  • ZHA Project Director

    Satoshi Ohashi

  • ZHA Project Architect

    Philipp Ostermaier

  • ZHA Project Associates

    Kaloyan Erevinov, Ed Gaskin, Armando Solano

  • ZHA Project Team

    Yang Jingwen, Di Ding, Xuexin Duan, Samson Lee, Shu Hashimoto, Christoph Klemmt, Juan Liu, Dennis Brezina, Rita Lee, Seungho Yeo, Yuan Feng, Zheng Xu, Felix Amiss, Lida Zhang, Qi Cao

  • ZHA Competition Directors

    Satoshi Ohashi, Manuela Gatto

  • ZHA Competition Team Lead Designers

    Philipp Ostermaier, Dennis Brezina, Claudia Glas Dorner

  • ZHA Competition Team

    Yang Jingwen, Igor Pantic, Mu Ren, Konstantinos Mouratidis, Nicholette Chan, Yung-Chieh Huang

  • Client

    SOHO China Limited

  • Executive Architect

    Beijing Institute of Architectural Design

  • Structure

    Bollinger + Grohmann (Stage 0,1); China Academy of Building Research (Stage 2); Beijing Institute of Architectural Design (Stage 3,4)

  • Facade

    Konstruct West Partners (Stage 2); Kighton Facade (Stage 3,4); Yuanda (Stage 3,4)

  • MEP

    Parsons Brinkerhoff (Stage 2); Beijing Institute of Architectural Design (Stage 3,4)

  • Lighting

    J+B Studios Architectural Design (Stage 2); Light Design (Stage 2,3); Leuchte (Stage 4)

  • Landscape

    Zaha Hadid Architects (Stage 2,3); Ecoland (Stage 4) 

  • Interiors

    Zaha Hadid Architects (Stage 2,3); HuaTeng (China) (Stage 4)

  • Signage

    Dongdao (Stage 4,5)

  • LEED

    Schneider Electric (Stage 2)

  • Helipad

    Zhi Jiu (Stage 3,4)

  • Traffic Consultant

    Dazhengtong (Stage 3,4) 

  • Quantity Surveyor

    Liby Limited (Stage 2) 

  • Site Supervision

    Shuangyuan (Stage 5)

  • Modelmaker

    Gaojie (Stage 2,3) 

  • Visualisation

    MIR (Stage 3,4), Cosmoscube (Stage 3,4), Frontop (Stage 2), Gozen (Stage 2), Zero (Stage 2), Atchain (Stage 4)

  • General Contractors

    China State Construction Engineering Corporation Nr. 8

  • Facade Contractors

    Yuanda, Lingyun

  • Interior Contractors

    Suzhou Gold Mantis, Beijing Qiaoxin

  • Landscape Contractors

    Jingtai

  • Elevators & Escalators Contractors

    Hitachi

  • Landscape Lighting Contractors

    eijing Jiahe Jinye Lighting Engineering Co. Ltd

  • MEP Contractors

    Yiju
© Hufton+Crow
© Hufton+Crow

Text description provided by the architects. Located on Lize Road in southwest Beijing, Leeza SOHO tower anchors the new Fengtai business district - a growing financial and transport hub between the city centre and the recently opened Beijing Daxing International Airport to the south. The new business district is integral to Beijing’s multi-modal urban plan to accommodate growth without impacting existing infrastructure networks in the centre of the city.

© Hufton+Crow
© Hufton+Crow

This 45-storey 172,800m² tower responds to demand from small and medium-sized businesses in Beijing for flexible and efficient Grade A office space. Adjacent to the business district’s rail station at the intersection of five new lines currently under construction on Beijing’s Subway network, Leeza SOHO’s site is diagonally dissected by an underground subway service tunnel.

Courtesy of Zaha Hadid Architects
Courtesy of Zaha Hadid Architects
Courtesy of Zaha Hadid Architects
Courtesy of Zaha Hadid Architects

Straddling this tunnel, the tower’s design divides its volume into two halves enclosed by a single facade shell. The emerging space between these two halves extends the full height of the tower, creating the world’s tallest atrium at 194.15m which rotates through the building as the tower rises to realign the upper floors with Lize road to the north.  This rotation of the atrium intertwines Leeza SOHO’s two halves in a dynamic ‘pas de deux’ with connecting sky bridges on levels 13, 24, 35 and 45; its glazed facade giving panoramic views across the city.

Courtesy of Zaha Hadid Architects
Courtesy of Zaha Hadid Architects

Leeza SOHO’s atrium acts as a public square for the new business district, linking all spaces within the tower and providing varying views due to its twisting, sculptural form; creating a fantastic new civic space for Beijing that is directly connected to the city’s transport network. The atrium brings natural light deep within the building, acting as a thermal chimney with an integrated ventilation system that maintains positive pressure at low level to limit air ingress and provides an effective clean air filtration process within the tower’s internal environment.

© Hufton+Crow
© Hufton+Crow

Leeza SOHO’s double-insulated, unitised glass curtain wall system steps the glazing units on each floor at an angle, providing narrow ventilating registers to draw outside air through operable cavities where required; creating extremely efficient environmental control for each floor. The two halves of the tower shade the atrium’s public spaces, while the double-insulated low-e glazing maintains a comfortable indoor environment in Beijing’s extreme weather conditions. With a u-value of 2.0 W/m²K, the glazing has a shading coefficient of 0.4. The tower’s overall external envelope u-value is 0.55 W/m²K.

© Hufton+Crow
© Hufton+Crow

At the forefront of 3D Building Information Modelling (BIM) in design, construction management and building operations, Zaha Hadid Architects and SOHO China have implemented proven technologies to reduce the energy consumption and emissions at each of their four collaborations, totalling 15 million square feet (1.4 million sq. m) of mixed-use urban space in Beijing and Shanghai.

© Hufton+Crow
© Hufton+Crow

Designed to achieve LEED Gold certification by the US Green Building Council, Leeza SOHO’s advanced 3D BIM energy management system monitors real-time environmental control and energy efficiency. These systems also include heat recovery from exhaust air and high-efficiency pumps, fans, chillers boilers, lighting and controls. The tower incorporates water-collection, low-flow rate fixtures and greywater flushing as well as an insulating green roof with photovoltaic array to harvest solar energy.

© Hufton+Crow
© Hufton+Crow
© Hufton+Crow
© Hufton+Crow

2,680 bicycle parking spaces, with lockers, shower facilities and dedicated charging spaces for electric and hybrid cars are located below ground; while low volatile organic compound materials are installed throughout Leeza SOHO to minimise interior pollutants and high efficiency filters remove particulates via the air-handling system.

© Hufton+Crow
© Hufton+Crow

Zaha Hadid Architects
Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Mixed Use Architecture Offices China
Cite: "Leeza SOHO / Zaha Hadid Architects" 19 Nov 2019. ArchDaily.

