Risalleen House / R21 Arkitekter

Lead Architects Thomas Thorsnes, Anders Melsom, Martin Smedsrud

Gross Built Area 2 x 240 m2

Text description provided by the architects. The aim of the project is to rehabilitate an existing house and integrate two new single-family houses on the site. The two new houses reflect the character of the existing by their modern gabled roof. With a similar expression, the two adjust to the situation with a focus on view and light.

All the houses obtain a private garden within a bigger shared outer room. The main floor is divided into two with a lower plan living area- facing the garden, and an upper plan kitchen and dining area. The floor has an open character with a continuous window strip of various heights.

Throughout the houses, the wooden structure is an important part of the atmosphere. Visible also from the outside, the wooden structure is cladded with vertical Baubuche laminated beech wood.