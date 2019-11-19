Chase Center / Gensler

+ 21

Text description provided by the architects. Gensler collaborated with the architectural teams of Manica Architecture and Kendall/Heaton Associates on the new home for the NBA Champion Golden State Warriors, Chase Center. This 18,000-seat, 450,000 square foot arena is the anchor for an affiliated 11-acre, mixed-use entertainment district and public waterfront park, for which Gensler is also providing design support.

Warriors co-owner Peter Guber pushed Gensler to develop the interiors from his viewpoint as a cinematic director. He wanted to bring the hospitality experience into every detail, from the player’s locker rooms and star-studded underground clubs, to the restrooms at every ticket level. Chase Center will host over 200 events annually in addition to the Golden State Warriors home games. Chase Center officially opened September 3, 2019.

Scope of Work. Gensler was asked to bring their sports, hospitality and retail expertise to the original conceptual design and take it to the next level. Gensler is responsible for the interior architecture and design including: Public interior spaces: lobbies*, spectator areas including concourses, as well as theming for concession areas, sponsor zones, the team store and retail spaces. Premium areas: courtside suites, lounges, theater boxes, Skybar and all private clubs (Chase, J.P. Morgan, Budweiser and United). Team areas: home and visiting locker rooms, training facilities, courts, strength and conditioning areas, management and coaching offices, administrative offices and media center. *The entry lobbies were designed in collaboration with Kuth Ranieri Architects