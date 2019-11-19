World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Stadiums
  4. United States
  5. Gensler
  6. 2019
  7. Chase Center / Gensler

Chase Center / Gensler

Save this project
Chase Center / Gensler

Courtesy of Gensler Courtesy of Gensler Courtesy of Gensler Courtesy of Gensler + 21

  • Curated by María Francisca González
Stadiums  · 
San Francisco, United States
  • Architects: Gensler
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 41806.0 ft2
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Pure + FreeForm
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Gensler
Courtesy of Gensler

Text description provided by the architects. Gensler collaborated with the architectural teams of Manica Architecture and Kendall/Heaton Associates on the new home for the NBA Champion Golden State Warriors, Chase Center. This 18,000-seat, 450,000 square foot arena is the anchor for an affiliated 11-acre, mixed-use entertainment district and public waterfront park, for which Gensler is also providing design support.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Gensler
Courtesy of Gensler

Warriors co-owner Peter Guber pushed Gensler to develop the interiors from his viewpoint as a cinematic director. He wanted to bring the hospitality experience into every detail, from the player’s locker rooms and star-studded underground clubs, to the restrooms at every ticket level. Chase Center will host over 200 events annually in addition to the Golden State Warriors home games. Chase Center officially opened September 3, 2019.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Gensler
Courtesy of Gensler
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Gensler
Courtesy of Gensler

Scope of Work. Gensler was asked to bring their sports, hospitality and retail expertise to the original conceptual design and take it to the next level. Gensler is responsible for the interior architecture and design including: Public interior spaces: lobbies*, spectator areas including concourses, as well as theming for concession areas, sponsor zones, the team store and retail spaces. Premium areas: courtside suites, lounges, theater boxes, Skybar and all private clubs (Chase, J.P. Morgan, Budweiser and United). Team areas: home and visiting locker rooms, training facilities, courts, strength and conditioning areas, management and coaching offices, administrative offices and media center. *The entry lobbies were designed in collaboration with Kuth Ranieri Architects

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Gensler
Courtesy of Gensler
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Gensler
Courtesy of Gensler

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: San Francisco, California, United States

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Gensler
Office

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Sports Architecture Stadiums United States
Cite: "Chase Center / Gensler" 19 Nov 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/928684/chase-center-gensler/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream