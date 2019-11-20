World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartment Interiors
  4. Japan
  5. Adam Nathaniel Furman
  6. 2019
  7. Nagatacho Apartment / Adam Nathaniel Furman

Nagatacho Apartment / Adam Nathaniel Furman

Save this project
Nagatacho Apartment / Adam Nathaniel Furman

© Jan Vranovsky © Jan Vranovsky © Jan Vranovsky © Jan Vranovsky + 16

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Apartment Interiors  · 
Tokyo, Japan

  • Lead Architect

    Adam Nathaniel Furman
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Jan Vranovsky
© Jan Vranovsky

Text description provided by the architects. Right in the heart of the governmental administrative district of central Tokyo there is a 160 square meter retreat of pure sensual delight, a small but intensely crafted manifesto for an architecture that luxuriates in a hyper-aestheticized celebration of the senses, and of every-day domestic life. A palette of pastel colours, natural and artificial materials, and an open and interconnected layout with gathering at its heart, combine to create a voluptuous interior world of perfectly poised, gentle deviance.

Save this picture!
© Jan Vranovsky
© Jan Vranovsky

A combination of contemporary techniques and traditional craftmanship are used throughout, with wooden details and cabinetry made by hand by skilled carpenters, and the marquetry doors being fabricated using laser cutting technology. Materials are celebrated for their sensuality, and their effect on the imagination, rather than their origins, so translucent plastic artificial marbles sit next to the highest quality hand-finished spruce, which is in turn next to the highest quality hand-made porcelain handles, which in turn are next to beautifully glossy nylon fixtures, hand-made carpet next to vinyl, and exquisite textured wallpaper next to semi-matte plastic wall finishes.

Save this picture!
© Jan Vranovsky
© Jan Vranovsky
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Jan Vranovsky
© Jan Vranovsky

The Nagatacho apartment is an experiment in the euphoric connoisseurship of colour, texture, material and form in the theatre of the quotidian, a space that elevates the client’s daily rituals and communal activities into a space of continuously seductive aesthetic delectation.

Save this picture!
© Jan Vranovsky
© Jan Vranovsky

Project gallery

See all Show less
About this office
Adam Nathaniel Furman
Office

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Interiors Architecture Residential Apartment interiors Japan
Cite: "Nagatacho Apartment / Adam Nathaniel Furman" 20 Nov 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/928682/nagatacho-apartment-adam-nathaniel-furman/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream