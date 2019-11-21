World
  7. Techitos Warehouse / Estudio Felipe Escudero

Techitos Warehouse / Estudio Felipe Escudero

Techitos Warehouse / Estudio Felipe Escudero

© JAG Studio

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Industrial Architecture  · 
Pifo, Ecuador

  • Lead architects

    Felipe Escudero y Esteban Naranjo

  • Design team

    Isabel Delgado, Kate Troutman, Luis Fernando Sanchez

  • Contractor

    Hugo Ordonez

  • Structural engineer

    Galo Villacis

  • Structure contractor

    Tecnomec

  • Lightning

    Cilo Suarez
© JAG Studio
© JAG Studio

Text description provided by the architects. Tradition, modernity. The industrial building synthesizes the essence of the company that resides in its interior. The design is characterized by differently sized gable roofs, covered by an undulating skin of black aluminum. The building’s aesthetic is complemented by a geometry bounded by sharp cuts at its borders. In the building’s largest warehouse, we find controlled temperature storage for cheese. The inner skin is covered by polyurethane panels that thermally insulate the inner space from the outside.

© JAG Studio
© JAG Studio
Elevations
Elevations
© JAG Studio
© JAG Studio

The office areas are located in the smaller warehouses. The vaulted spaces cause anyone who enters to feel as if they have been immersed into a gothic episode. A contrast is felt in the loft styled spaces, at the wide surfaces of the windows which take advantage of the valley view, and design details that bring a beautiful contemporary touch to the building. Interior lights were conceived as a sculpture, which inhabits the space in a three-dimensional way. The construction has been devised to bear within its limits a yard with a central tree. Thus, inhabitants can enjoy an atmosphere of rest and contemplation, an atmosphere that almost seems to take us to an alternate reality.

© JAG Studio
© JAG Studio
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
© JAG Studio
© JAG Studio

Little Roofs was planned with the base idea of taking advantage of all the possibilities of design, starting with a familiar and purely functional building, located in an area of vehicular maneuvers. As a part of this logic, a giant scale pattern was drawn over the surface of the fields, which complements this work. The guard house at the entrance is like a baby to the main structure. It uses the same geometry at a smaller scale, which makes the project in its totality look like a family of mountains. Just like the ones that surround the valleys of the Andean range.

© JAG Studio
© JAG Studio

Project gallery

Project location

Address: Pifo, Ecuador

About this office
Estudio Felipe Escudero
Office

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Industrial Architecture Ecuador
Cite: "Techitos Warehouse / Estudio Felipe Escudero" [Bodegas y oficinas techitos / Estudio Felipe Escudero] 21 Nov 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/928680/techitos-warehouse-estudio-felipe-escudero/> ISSN 0719-8884

