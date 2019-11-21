World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Hotels
  4. Austria
  5. noa* network of architecture
  6. 2018
  7. Mohr Life Resort / noa* network of architecture

Mohr Life Resort / noa* network of architecture

Save this project
Mohr Life Resort / noa* network of architecture

© Alex Filz © Alex Filz © Alex Filz © Alex Filz + 32

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Spa  · 
Lermoos, Austria
Save this picture!
© Alex Filz
© Alex Filz

Text by Laura Ragazzola. The South Tyrolean practice leverages the incredible nature at the heart of Tirol, Austria, to design a contemporary and ‘stirring’ building. The glass and cement are in constant dialogue with the environment’s morphology, culture, and history. In October 2018, the Mohr Life Resort’s new wellness area was inaugurated in Lermoos, one of the oldest skiing areas in Tirol just an 80-km drive from Innsbruck. The hotel itself is steeped in history, a household name for anyone visiting the skiing carousel in the northern Alps in Tirol.

Save this picture!
© Alex Filz
© Alex Filz
Save this picture!
© Alex Filz
© Alex Filz

The new glass and cement structure was built organically on a gentle slope located below the hotel. It features a unique view across the spacious Ehrwalder Becken valley peppered with old farmhouses and barns; what’s more, the imposing 3,000 metres of the Zugspitze mountain – which represents a geographical border between Austria and Germany – overlooks the entire valley. 

Save this picture!
© Alex Filz
© Alex Filz
Save this picture!
© Alex Filz
© Alex Filz

 The new wellness area at the Mohr Life Resort stretches out across 600 sqm and features a roofed infrastructure built from scratch and an outdoor area with a swimming pool. The latter also connects the two buildings via a central extension into the spa. The glass and cement structure extends horizontally to create an artificial rib, mirrored by the dry stone walls running along its side. The project was specifically designed considering the gently sloping terrain and develops across two levels: this creates a height difference, which allowed for the creation of the swimming pool. A sober and light building in the landscape obtained by the aggregation of simple shapes: glass cubes placed across the two levels create the structural grid for the edifice’s skeleton.

Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
Floor plan
Floor plan

Moreover, using a reflective glass surface delivers an unexpected, scenic effect: the different shapes virtually fade into the background and meld into a ‘screen’ mirroring the gargantuan silhouette of the Zugspitze. And there’s more. The pool runs flush along the length of the Spa’s glass front, thus doubling the image of the mountain thanks to impactful chromatic mirror effects.

Save this picture!
© Alex Filz
© Alex Filz

While the outer structure is all lines and stark shapes, its traits become softer, more organic, enveloping the viewer into its embrace once inside the building. The tension created by the contrast between indoor and outdoor language enriches the building both aesthetically and formally. The relaxation areas were developed to look like theatre stages with a view across the mountain.

Save this picture!
© Alex Filz
© Alex Filz

Every ‘booth’ includes two deckchairs featuring different designs: open, spacious areas with huge swings hanging from the ceiling enshrouded by drapery or metal cones framing the mountain alternate with closed balconies delivering increased privacy and relaxation with an omnipresent mountain view.

Save this picture!
© Alex Filz
© Alex Filz
Save this picture!
© Alex Filz
© Alex Filz

The ground floor also features a private lounge; a lobby and bar for refreshments; a Spa and scenic sauna for approximately 20 people featuring a mini bistro reminiscent of cinema halls, as well as changing booths and showers. Last but not least, a scenic spiral staircase pinpoints the centre of the building and takes revelers to the first floor... where 10 symmetrical chill-outs ‘stages’ await them (5 per side).

Save this picture!
© Alex Filz
© Alex Filz

The swimming pool represents the natural extension of the wellness area. It extends into the open and features chill-out areas boasting different sensorial experiences. Six ‘island boxes’ dot the water basin, reflecting the structure overlooking the pool: however, the group of shapes virtually dissolves and opens up the view across the landscape as much as possible. Both the indoor and outdoor elements of the pool feature ‘islands’ offering guests original and essential experiences.

Save this picture!
© Alex Filz
© Alex Filz

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Lermoos, 6631 Lermoos, Austria

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
noa* network of architecture
Office

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Hotels Healthcare Architecture Wellbeing Spa Austria
Cite: "Mohr Life Resort / noa* network of architecture" 21 Nov 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/928668/mohr-life-resort-noa-star-network-of-architecture/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream