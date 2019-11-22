World
  The d'Orsay Residential Building / Hill West Architects

The d’Orsay Residential Building / Hill West Architects

The d’Orsay Residential Building / Hill West Architects
© Alexander Severin
Residential  · 
New York, United States
  • Architects: Hill West Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 3964.3 ft2
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019
  • Photographs Photographs: Alexander Severin, Adellco
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Skyline, Tri-States

  • Lead Architects

    Hill West Architects

  • Design Team

    Jacques Garcia Decoration

  • Consultants

    GEA Consulting Engineers, PLLC (mechanical); GACE Consulting Engineers, PC (structural)

  • Collaborators

    Van Deusen & Associates (Elevator Engineer)
Text description provided by the architects. The d’Orsay is a jewel-like, intimate 11-story, 21-unit condominium building located at the crossroads of the West Village, the Meatpacking District, the Highline, and Chelsea. Hill West poured attention into each detail of the fine brickwork of the façade and intricate glass and metal work.  

A mixture of classic ornament and industrial touches allow this design to walk the line between edgy and highly sophisticated. The designers worked with elegant round patterns in the metalwork at the entry doors and more industrial elements at the residence windows, such as the horizontal mullions inspired by warehouse-like expanses of glass.

1st floor plan
1st floor plan

This mixed palette befits the varied neighborhood. Building amenities include a rooftop garden, a spa with a plunging pool, steam and treatment rooms, a fitness center and a drawing room.  The residences range from 1 to 4 bedrooms and are designed with direct elevator access.  Many have private terraces and all are fitted with the luxurious residential details that Hill West is known for.

Project location

Address: Manhattan, New York, United States

Hill West Architects
