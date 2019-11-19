World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Argentina
  5. Diego Arraigada Arquitectos
  6. 2014
  7. Brick House / Diego Arraigada Arquitectos

Brick House / Diego Arraigada Arquitectos

Save this project
Brick House / Diego Arraigada Arquitectos

© Gustavo Frittegotto © Gustavo Frittegotto © Gustavo Frittegotto © Gustavo Frittegotto + 18

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Houses  · 
Rosario, Argentina
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 240.0 m2
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2014
  • Photographs Photographs: Gustavo Frittegotto
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AyV Group, Deca, Robert McNeel & Associates

  • Lead Architect

    Diego Arraigada

  • Design Team

    Diego Arraigada, Pablo Gamba, Lucia Landucci, Maria José Tasada, Delfina Castagnino, Agustina Mendez, Maria Emilia Bertero, Agustin Negri

  • Engineering

    Santiago Landucci, Francisco Landucci

  • Consults

    Estudio de Suelos Juan Carlos Bessone
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Gustavo Frittegotto
© Gustavo Frittegotto

Text description provided by the architects. A regulatory requirement of the city of Rosario that requires the use of bearing brick walls up to the height of twelve meters is the starting point of this research work on bearing masonry and common brick as a basic building unit. Additionally, the decision to work with exposed masonry responds to a contextual continuity with the city's buildings, the use of the expertise achieved by the local workforce and the low maintenance of its surfaces.

Save this picture!
© Gustavo Frittegotto
© Gustavo Frittegotto
Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Gustavo Frittegotto
© Gustavo Frittegotto

The project of this urban three-floor-house priorities a compact footprint that leaves as much free land on the lot as possible, while adapting to an urban sector with increasing building heights. Three walls that run vertically to the street are the structural elements that define two voids of different widths. This is where the living spaces are housed. A staircase parallel to the facade connects the three levels. Perforated masonry walls enclose the front and back facades of the house. All the walls are monolithic and 30 or 45 cm thick, without external or internal thermal or waterproof insulation, achieving the necessary comfort conditions due to the mass of the wall and the waterproof cement joints.

Save this picture!
© Gustavo Frittegotto
© Gustavo Frittegotto

The wet areas are made with the same bricks and the ceilings are left with the bare concrete slab. There is no finished or painted surfaces in the house. A series of studies of the different types of brick rigs and their drilling possibilities in relation to their structural logic determine the adoption of the English cross lock for all the division walls and the facade walls. The north facade is constructed with the minimum amount of material possible with which the wall still continues to maintain its bearing stability. This allows a stronger relationship between the interior and the exterior. With this rig, the loads are transmitted in a diagonal of approximately 45 degrees and its maximum drilling possibility has the highest proportion (35% transparent, 65% opaque).

Save this picture!
© Gustavo Frittegotto
© Gustavo Frittegotto

The rig - understood as a logical system - is translated into a digitally modelled algorithm that recreates the laws of the system and allows modifying the external variables to perform the final fit between the abstract diagram and its specific site (such as the actual dimensions of the site, as well as the bricks and the joints between them). There are no walls and windows but a minimum construction unit that is repeated in different configurations and is regulated according to its need for structural stability on one hand and passage of light on the other. The material is both structure, enclosure, openings, finishing and inherent decoration.

Save this picture!
© Gustavo Frittegotto
© Gustavo Frittegotto
Save this picture!
Facades and Section
Facades and Section
Save this picture!
© Gustavo Frittegotto
© Gustavo Frittegotto

Project gallery

See all Show less
About this office
Diego Arraigada Arquitectos
Office

Product:

Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Argentina
Cite: "Brick House / Diego Arraigada Arquitectos" [Casa de Ladrillos / Diego Arraigada Arquitectos] 19 Nov 2019. ArchDaily. (Trans. Johansson, Emma) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/928661/brick-house-diego-arraigada-arquitectos/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream