Future Architecture Platform Announces 2020 Call for Ideas

The Future Architecture Platform has issued its 5th Call for Ideas asking multi-disciplinary creatives who work on transformative projects and ideas for the future of architecture to apply for participation in the 2020 European Architecture Program. The Future Architecture Platform acts as a platform for exchange and networking for European architecture and integrates some of Europe’s most important architectural events.

The Future Architecture Platform enables practices and participants to easily connect and build joint projects. As organizers state, Future Architecture is changing the "very foundations of architecture in Europe and beyond. Its goal is to explore boundaries. To break down walls. To build new systems. To form new coalitions." Practices can exchange ideas and projects with peers from all over the world as well as high-profile institutions – museums, galleries, publishing houses, biennials and festivals – to find avenues toward international recognition.

From the organizers:

We are inviting multidisciplinary emerging professionals from all over the globe to apply with transformative projects related to our living environments. Send us your completed projects, your theoretical or conceptual propositions for spatial, social or cultural innovation, and join our discussion about the future of architecture. We welcome projects that address:

Systemic changes (prototypes and systems)

Site-specific cases (projects customized for certain contexts and tasks; cannot be replicated)

Next alliances (cross-, trans- and multi-disciplinary projects, exploring new design processes and methodology)

New written narratives (Writing Grant for writers exploring the worlds, landscapes and realities faced by emerging practices shaping future urban environments)

Future Architecture’s board of members will invite selected applicants to present their projects at the Creative Exchange in Ljubljana, Slovenia, and to engage in possible activities within the European Architecture program. The platform will cover travel (from within the EU) and accommodation costs for selected participants. Platform members will cover travel (from within the EU) and accommodation costs, and will provide an honorarium to the participants that they invite to contribute to their events. All applications will be published on the website of the Future Architecture platform. The applications will be judged by the Future Architecture board of members, the Future Architecture alumni, and members of the public through online voting.

Save this picture! Hope on Water. Image Courtesy of Sevince Bayrak and Oral Göktaş

Timetable and Deadlines

Publication of the Call for Ideas: 18 November 2019

Deadline for submitting applications: 6 January 2020

Matchmaking Conference: 12–13 February 2020

European Architecture Program: 17 February – 31 October 2020

Eligibility

The call is open to emerging architects, landscape architects, urban planners, designers, engineers, artists, curators, people involved in architectural communication and anyone whose professional work is focused on the future of architecture and living environments. To be eligible as an emerging creative for the Future Architecture Platform, applicants must meet the following criteria:

The applicant’s independent work(s) related to architecture or city development were created after graduation and within the last two years;

The applicant has publicly presented or published their independent work(s);

The applicant has not yet attained recognition by having a body of critically recognized work at major and established institutions or publishers;

The applicant has not participated in previous Future Architecture Platform activities;

The applicant may be an individual or a collective.

The open call starts at 12.00 pm CET on 18 November 2019, and all entries must be received by 16.00 pm CET on 6 January 2020. Multiple entries are permitted as an individual or as a collective.