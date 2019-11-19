Highest Outdoor Sky Deck in the Western Hemisphere Set to Open in 2020

The highest outdoor observation deck in the western hemisphere is set to open in March of 2020 in New York City. Designed by Kohn Pedersen Fox (KPF), the Edge cantilevers 80 feet from the 100th floor of 30 Hudson Yards. At a record-setting height of 1,131 feet, Edge will reveal never-before-seen views of The City, Western New Jersey and New York State spanning up to 80 miles.

+ 17

The largest private real estate development in U.S. history, Hudson Yards has dramatically transformed a vast space into New York’s new neighborhood that mixes residences, offices, hotels, and retail. On the new observation deck, visitors can lean against angled glass walls, step out onto the glass floor, and take in the views on the outdoor skyline steps from the 100th to 101st floor. The underside of the observation deck is clad in triangular stainless steel panels. KPF selected a bright annealed stainless steel from Finland with an embossed “LINEN” finish for its vibrant and dynamic reflectivity.

The observation deck is comprised of 15 sections, all bolted together and anchored to the east and south sides of the building. Each section was pre-assembled at the factory in Italy to ensure proper alignment and fit. Sections were then taken apart and moved to the port, ready to begin their long journey across the Atlantic and eventually to the New York City. The 7,500-square-foot outdoor viewing area is surrounded by 79 glass panels manufactured in Germany and finished in Italy. Interiors of Edge are being designed by David Rockwell and Rockwell Group.