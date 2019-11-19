World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. Highest Outdoor Sky Deck in the Western Hemisphere Set to Open in 2020

Highest Outdoor Sky Deck in the Western Hemisphere Set to Open in 2020

Save this article
Highest Outdoor Sky Deck in the Western Hemisphere Set to Open in 2020

The highest outdoor observation deck in the western hemisphere is set to open in March of 2020 in New York City. Designed by Kohn Pedersen Fox (KPF), the Edge cantilevers 80 feet from the 100th floor of 30 Hudson Yards. At a record-setting height of 1,131 feet, Edge will reveal never-before-seen views of The City, Western New Jersey and New York State spanning up to 80 miles.

© Connie Zhou Courtesy of KPF Architects Courtesy of Related Oxford © Connie Zhou + 17

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Related Oxford
Courtesy of Related Oxford
Save this picture!
Courtesy of KPF Architects
Courtesy of KPF Architects

The largest private real estate development in U.S. history, Hudson Yards has dramatically transformed a vast space into New York’s new neighborhood that mixes residences, offices, hotels, and retail. On the new observation deck, visitors can lean against angled glass walls, step out onto the glass floor, and take in the views on the outdoor skyline steps from the 100th to 101st floor. The underside of the observation deck is clad in triangular stainless steel panels. KPF selected a bright annealed stainless steel from Finland with an embossed “LINEN” finish for its vibrant and dynamic reflectivity.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of KPF Architects
Courtesy of KPF Architects
Save this picture!
© Connie Zhou
© Connie Zhou

The observation deck is comprised of 15 sections, all bolted together and anchored to the east and south sides of the building. Each section was pre-assembled at the factory in Italy to ensure proper alignment and fit. Sections were then taken apart and moved to the port, ready to begin their long journey across the Atlantic and eventually to the New York City. The 7,500-square-foot outdoor viewing area is surrounded by 79 glass panels manufactured in Germany and finished in Italy. Interiors of Edge are being designed by David Rockwell and Rockwell Group.

Project gallery

See all Show less
About this author
Eric Baldwin
Author

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Eric Baldwin. "Highest Outdoor Sky Deck in the Western Hemisphere Set to Open in 2020 " 19 Nov 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/928648/highest-outdoor-sky-deck-in-the-western-hemisphere-set-to-open-in-2020/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream