World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Offices Interiors
  4. Australia
  5. HASSELL
  6. 2018
  7. Arup Sydney Offices / HASSELL

Arup Sydney Offices / HASSELL

Save this project
Arup Sydney Offices / HASSELL
Save this picture!
© Earl Carter
© Earl Carter

© Earl Carter © Earl Carter © Earl Carter © Earl Carter + 19

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Offices Interiors  · 
Sydney, Australia
  • Interiors designers: HASSELL
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 7500.0 m2
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2018
  • Photographs Photographs: Earl Carter

  • Lead Architects

    David Whittaker, Emily Moss, Sarah Knapman, Jessica Cowie, Cat Devitt, Nick Hussey, Karen-Lize Pike, Yvonne Pinniger, Evodia Alaterou, Robert Backhouse, Steve Coster

  • Other Participants

    Arup
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Earl Carter
© Earl Carter

Text description provided by the architects. A relentless pursuit of technical excellence, a commitment to pushing boundaries and consistently challenging norms have been the driving forces in engineering firm Arup’s new Sydney Australia, office. In a long-standing collaboration between design and engineering, HASSELL partnered with Arup to create a workplace where the exchange of knowledge and skills through learning and experimentation – central tenets of Arup’s work culture – are not only facilitated but lived by all.

Save this picture!
© Earl Carter
© Earl Carter

HASSELL was engaged early in the construction planning of Barrack Place in which Arup was both building engineer and future tenant. This presented Arup and HASSELL with the opportunity to influence the building’s architecture and engineering to align with their vision of the workplace interior. The heart of the new workplace is a four-story void connecting all five floors of the tenancy. With striking horizontal and vertical views across and between floors, this centerpiece presents a clear view of Arup’s everyday operations and sense of connection.

Save this picture!
© Earl Carter
© Earl Carter
Save this picture!
© Earl Carter
© Earl Carter
Save this picture!
Level 2 Plan
Level 2 Plan
Save this picture!
© Earl Carter
© Earl Carter

Arup’s desire to be open and authentic led to a planning model where exchange spaces are dispersed throughout the tenancy. These spaces sit adjacent to the void on all floors, each with a different focus, where lab spaces, workshops, meeting, and collaboration zones become destinations driving connection and collaboration between Arup’s people, clients and partners. The staircase, connecting exchange areas vertically, is a design and engineering feat – a cast concrete structure floating between floors.

Save this picture!
© Earl Carter
© Earl Carter

This visual manifestation of Arup’s heritage in ingenuity and honesty in design provides a fast connection between floors and teams, enhancing the activation and energy of the workplace. Spanning the voids on two levels are bridges linking work zones via intermediary collaboration spaces. The bridges not only connect but also reflect on the engineering origins of Arup and demonstrate its expertise in a range of disciplines.

Save this picture!
© Earl Carter
© Earl Carter

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Level 5 , Barrack Place, 151 Clarence St, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
HASSELL
Office

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Interiors Architecture Offices Interiors Australia
Cite: "Arup Sydney Offices / HASSELL" 18 Nov 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/928625/arup-sydney-offices-hassell/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream