Denton Corker Marshall Studio / Denton Corker Marshall

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Offices Interiors  · 
Melbourne, Australia

  • Client

    Denton Corker Marshall

  • Builder

    Schiavello

  • Structural Engineer

    Arup

  • Services Engineer

    Umow Lai

  • Acoustic Engineer

    Marshall Day

  • Access Consultant

    Before Compliance

  • Building Surveyor

    Philip Chun & Associates
© Shannon McGrath
© Shannon McGrath

Text description provided by the architects. After 35 years, we outgrew our studio at 49 Exhibition Street, Melbourne. Spread over five small floors, we needed a new contemporary workspace with high connectivity, high flexibility, and good daylight and amenity. Level 19 in the IM Pei classic modernist tower at Collins Place, allowed us to consolidate onto a single floor. We asked ourselves the question – how do you make a design studio out of a corporate office shell? The building offered a traditional, central core floor plate of 976m2, with great daylight from large framed windows, giving a decidedly non-corporate feel.

© Shannon McGrath
© Shannon McGrath
Floor Plan
© Shannon McGrath
© Shannon McGrath

Much of our approach became about maximizing this amenity. Our studio reflects our practice and our approach to design. Disarmingly minimalist, direct, simple, robust and enduring. Designed as an expression of our approach to architecture; we try to strip back rather than add, to simplify rather than complicate. It is predominately a working space, a workshop for the making of architecture and design, which reflects this hard-working aesthetic. We have condensed form and materiality to the minimum while maintaining collective and casual sensibility.

© Shannon McGrath
© Shannon McGrath
© Shannon McGrath
© Shannon McGrath

The project is a result of an internal, continuously evolving brief. Firstly, we wanted to create a memorable entry instantly signaling the practice as a creative institution within a corporate tower. A small lift lobby was removed, welcoming visitors and staff directly into reception/gallery, framed by perforated galvanized sheet walls, subtly revealing enlarged design sketches. The centerpiece reception seat seemingly morphs out from the floor – is it furniture or sculpture? A six-meter singular span of aluminum forms a reception desk and informal meeting space. Large meeting rooms are immediately accessible, each maximizing the use of simple, large aluminum tables and focused on large, wireless-enabled displays. Our brief for working spaces was simple. Maximize daylight, openness, amenity, utility, and open-plan workplace connectivity, while minimizing clutter and distraction.  

© Shannon McGrath
© Shannon McGrath

Ceilings and floors are stripped out revealing the honesty of services and structure. Perforated galvanized steel sheet and burnished aluminum is the dominant material, reflecting daylight and enabling any surface to be used for pinup. Functional utility spaces (kitchen, server room, model shop, printers, storage, and staff lockers) wrap the central core, accessible yet concealed. Finally, we wanted to create a great amenity for our staff. Sit-stand desks allow flexibility and encourage healthy posture. A central hub breakout space with coffee machine unites staff. Flexibility allows re-configuration for lunchtime table tennis, functions and events.  A central audio-visual display with wireless connectivity enables presentations.

© Shannon McGrath
© Shannon McGrath

Our overall approach is raw, stripped back, ultra-minimalist, rejecting current fashionable trends of warm, timber-lined, faux-luxury. We have worked hard to make this into something that reflects our design ethic and culture without excess embellishment, through Absolute rigor of stripping away and minimizing clutter and distraction. Hard-working, function-first approach to maximizing utility and amenity. The reception seat is the stand-out insertion, a distinctive and memorable element. It is not an object of place on the floor; it is the floor itself – swollen and split.

© Shannon McGrath
© Shannon McGrath

Project location

Address: Level 19/55 Collins St, Melbourne VIC 3000, Australia

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Denton Corker Marshall
Office

Cite: "Denton Corker Marshall Studio / Denton Corker Marshall" 18 Nov 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/928602/denton-corker-marshall-studio-denton-corker-marshall/> ISSN 0719-8884

