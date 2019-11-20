World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. SOM Reveals Design for Walt Disney's New Headquarters in New York

SOM Reveals Design for Walt Disney's New Headquarters in New York

Save this article
SOM Reveals Design for Walt Disney's New Headquarters in New York

4 Hudson Square is Walt Disney’s new headquarters in the Big Apple, designed by Skidmore, Owings & Merrill LLP (SOM). Located in the Lower Manhattan district, in the neighborhood of Hudson Square, the project will create a space for the company’s New York operations.

Save this picture!
© Skidmore, Owings & Merrill
© Skidmore, Owings & Merrill

Surrounded by old loft buildings from the area’s printmaking industrial past, now home to rehabilitated offices, studios and exhibition spaces, 4 Hudson Square is set in the latest center for startups, media, and technology of the city. Bordered by Vandam Street to the north, Varick Street to the east, Spring Street to the south, and Hudson Street to the west, the project covers an entire city block, with the possibility to reach 85,000 square feet per floorplate. Suitable for a media production house, the headquarters will expand over a total of 1.2 million gross square feet.

Save this picture!
© Skidmore, Owings & Merrill
© Skidmore, Owings & Merrill

The new Manhattan headquarters will rise, above the 19-story, “in a series of graceful setbacks, which culminate in two, 320-foot towers and several terraces matching the scale of Hudson Square”. Visually connected to the water towers and warehouse rooftops that characterize the area, 4 Hudson Square will blend in with the mixed-used context and the urban fabric through ground floors that will offer retail amenities to serve the local community.

Save this picture!
© Skidmore, Owings & Merrill
© Skidmore, Owings & Merrill

Related Article

SOM+ May Architecture Design Facilities for Cancer Care in Atlanta

Save this picture!
© Skidmore, Owings & Merrill
© Skidmore, Owings & Merrill

On another hand, inspired by its surroundings, the project reinterprets the earthy tones of the materials used in the district with a façade of “masonry and stone, as well as bronze-colored metal, hints of color, and punched windows”, with a more contemporary approach. The project puts in place a rhythmic texture through double- and triple-columned green terracotta panels. Echoing the neighborhood’s existing structures, the building merges seamlessly with Hudson square. Finally, sustainable design aims to achieve LEED and Wellness certifications.

Project gallery

See all Show less
About this author
Christele Harrouk
Author

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Christele Harrouk. "SOM Reveals Design for Walt Disney's New Headquarters in New York" 20 Nov 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/928591/som-reveals-design-for-walt-disneys-new-headquarters-in-new-york/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream