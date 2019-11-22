PACO Restaurant / Pure's Design

World
© Xiaokai Zhang
  Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Interior Design 
Wuhan, China
  • Interiors designers: Pure's Design
  Area: 680.0 m2
  Year: 2019
  Photographs: Xiaokai Zhang

  Lead Architects

    Tianyu Xiong, Xiaokai Zhang

  Design Team

    Hongda Lu, Chengchegn Feng, Jing Tang, Cancan Li

  Construction

    Nuomi Decoration

  Collaboration

    Youqutizhi
© Xiaokai Zhang
Text description provided by the architects. PACO is a food fusion restaurant with three floors. Brunch and coffee are served on the first floor. The second floor is taken as the restaurant and bar while the third floor is an outdoor garden.

© Xiaokai Zhang
In this project, we created a winding stair that is the core of the space, connecting all three floors.  A giant moon is placed on the top of the stair, bringing the soft light to the ground. Stack effect can be created according to the angles of the stairs which improves air flow capacity

© Xiaokai Zhang
© Xiaokai Zhang
Axonometirc
Axonometirc
© Xiaokai Zhang
Fusion creates the combination of materials, the connections in and out and also the overlapping of spaces. The original frame structure is kept in this project.

© Xiaokai Zhang
The energy of space is released by taking the natural scene of the parks into the space according to the subtle arrangements of the windows and walls.

© Xiaokai Zhang
Also, the red brick, conveying the historical meaning, is used as well as the modern metal material. Customers can experience the unique lively slow-paced life.

© Xiaokai Zhang
© Xiaokai Zhang
With the reference to Carlo Scarpa’s idea, such as overlapping geometry, bar counter and Cortical booth in the retro carriage, we made the space harmoniously contains different functions and thus provide the customer special space experience.

© Xiaokai Zhang
Project location

Address: Xinhua Road 458, Jianghan District, Wuhan City, Hubei Province, China

About this office
Pure's Design
