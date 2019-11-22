PACO Restaurant / Pure's Design

+ 27

Lead Architects Tianyu Xiong, Xiaokai Zhang

Design Team Hongda Lu, Chengchegn Feng, Jing Tang, Cancan Li

Construction Nuomi Decoration

Collaboration Youqutizhi

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. PACO is a food fusion restaurant with three floors. Brunch and coffee are served on the first floor. The second floor is taken as the restaurant and bar while the third floor is an outdoor garden.

In this project, we created a winding stair that is the core of the space, connecting all three floors. A giant moon is placed on the top of the stair, bringing the soft light to the ground. Stack effect can be created according to the angles of the stairs which improves air flow capacity

Fusion creates the combination of materials, the connections in and out and also the overlapping of spaces. The original frame structure is kept in this project.

The energy of space is released by taking the natural scene of the parks into the space according to the subtle arrangements of the windows and walls.

Also, the red brick, conveying the historical meaning, is used as well as the modern metal material. Customers can experience the unique lively slow-paced life.

With the reference to Carlo Scarpa’s idea, such as overlapping geometry, bar counter and Cortical booth in the retro carriage, we made the space harmoniously contains different functions and thus provide the customer special space experience.