Refurbishment in Architecture

Kaji Offices / HW-STUDIO

Kaji Offices / HW-STUDIO

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Adaptive Reuse  · 
Morelia, Mexico
  • Architects: HW-STUDIO
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 80.0 m2
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019
  • Photographs Photographs: Dane Alonso
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: BOSE, Interceramic, Pure Epoxy, Tecnolite

  • Lead Architects

    Rogelio Vallejo Bores, Oscar Didier, Ascencio Castro

  • Clients

    HW Studio Arquitectos

  • Collaborators

    Jesús A. López Hernández, Sergio A. García Padilla, Ander Sánchez Cayetano
Text description provided by the architects. HW Studio's office is located where just recently were the wood drying ovens of Señal furniture factory owned by Don Shoemaker, one of the most important Mexican furniture designers of the 20th century. When the factory closed, the ovens remained abandoned and we thought it was a good idea to occupy and revamp them to develop our studio inside. The space was divided into two areas, which we joined through a wide transition linking the technical work area to the conceptual work area.

Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
The technical work area is dominated by a forceful element that we like to call "the altar” -- a large table on which we work models, plans, materials, concepts and in general everything that has to do with our architectural endeavor. The altar holds the workspaces of the newest members on the team. Their chairs are oriented towards the building's only window so that they meet with more lively and entertaining environments and situations and break their routine. The window opens to a patio that we filled with Mexican ash-trees and jacarandas.

Next comes the theoretical work area. This is a very particular space since it closes completely to the outside. It is illuminated and ventilated in a zenithal way giving it a sacred quality... almost like a church. It has a very introspective nature, which captivated us because meditation is a very important tool that we use in our creative process.
Moreover, the light that constantly enters through its skylight reminds us of Luís Barragán's phrase: “Let us not see the neighbors, let us see God”.

Facades
Facades
Project location

Address: Morelia, Mich., Mexico

