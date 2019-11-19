World
  7. Taihang Village Co-living Space / f.i.t.

Taihang Village Co-living Space / f.i.t.

Taihang Village Co-living Space / f.i.t.

Bookstore. Image © Houwen Bo
Courtyard 3. Image © Houwen Bo
Mezzanine box. Image © Houwen Bo
Interior contrast of old and new. Image © Houwen Bo

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Community Center  · 
Ankang, China
  • Architects: f.i.t.
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 450.0 m2
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019
  • Photographs Photographs: Houwen Bo, Chao Ma

  • Lead Architects

    Jiuqiang Sun

  • Design Team

    Zhiyang Qian, YanchuDong, Yuan Jing, Chao Ma, Chaoqun Liu, Yihan Wang

  • Project Architect

    Tong Hu

  • Clients

    People's Government of Pingliang Town

  • Landscape

    Yinglin Deng
After renovation. Image © Houwen Bo
After renovation. Image © Houwen Bo

Text description provided by the architects. Taihang Village is located in Qinba Mountains with pleasant weather and serene view. With the growth of tourism, the local government hopes to build a communal place for locals and tourists to share. The construction land is limited in the mountain area, the architect suggested to re-adapt the adjacent vernacular houses that are abandoned.

Bookstore. Image © Houwen Bo
Bookstore. Image © Houwen Bo
Entrance. Image © Houwen Bo
Entrance. Image © Houwen Bo

Concept: From Introvert to Extrovert
The courtyards are independent, isolated and surrounded by forest and farmland. To make the site more public, based on its programs of gathering, dining, and living, the following moves are operated: keep the living spaces in the original layout; demolish the add-on structures; add the multi-purpose spaces and organize a new path integrating the courtyards into an aggregation of the semi-enclosed cluster.

Site renovation strategy
Site renovation strategy

Operation: Refurbishment and New Construction
To improve the thermal performance and reinforce the structure, the interior and exterior are refurbished while preserving as much details from history.

Courtyard 3. Image © Houwen Bo
Courtyard 3. Image © Houwen Bo
© Houwen Bo
© Houwen Bo

Exteriorly, the new structures use exposed concrete, on which time will leave its trace.

© Chao Ma
© Chao Ma

Interiorly, by installing the “box”, it increases the living area and upgrades the HVAC system and sanitary facilities. In addition, high windows and skylights are added to improve the lighting.

Mezzanine box. Image © Houwen Bo
Mezzanine box. Image © Houwen Bo
Interior contrast of old and new. Image © Houwen Bo
Interior contrast of old and new. Image © Houwen Bo

Courtyard
The four courtyards after refurbishment kept their original scale and the sense of enclosure where people could gather around the fire.

Courtyard 2. Image © Houwen Bo
Courtyard 2. Image © Houwen Bo

Project location

Address: Shanxi, China

Cite: "Taihang Village Co-living Space / f.i.t." 19 Nov 2019. ArchDaily.

Courtyard 1. Image © Houwen Bo

太行村公共生活空间 / 中国乡建院适用建筑工作室

