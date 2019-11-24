Brumma House / MTS COLOMBIA

+ 12

Lead Architects Felipe Gomez Vera

Clients Felipe Gomez Vera

Engineering Marco A Gomez C

Text description provided by the architects. Casa Brumma is located between the Guateque municipality, Boyacá, in the area better known as the Tenza Valley. The climate is mild, semi-humid with maximum temperatures of 25 ° and a minimum of 13 ° C, its construction has sustainable principles. The inverted gable roof is used to capture rainwater that is then used in bathrooms and garden irrigation.

The house has 192 square meters and is located at the highest point of the property, on a small plateau between the mountains. The design of the house is oriented towards the valley. Breaks with traditional designs, it is a concrete roof construction exposed to the view in the form of two waters. The highest part of the house is 3.5 meters and the lowest at 2.5. It is 24 meters long and 8 meters wide.

The main door leads to a lobby or entrance hall where the first thing you see is the views framed by a large window. The house is symmetrical: in the South block there is a modern kitchen with wooden accents, the dining room a living room and the TV room and a terrace that connects with the BBQ, it is a large open space, where there is a window of 6 meters long accentuating the view. And on the opposite side where the North block is two guest rooms a bathroom, sauna and the main room with its bathroom and a floating terrace.

All rooms have large windows to make the most of the view. All the decoration and colors inside the house were inspired by giving warmth. And a cozy atmosphere, with many accents in light wood, with great Scandinavian influence and from the 70s. For the BBQ, it was decided to restore a small construction that was on the farm made with adobe walls and clay tiles, which give a great contrast between the new and the old.