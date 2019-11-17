World
  7. University of Lethbridge Science Commons / KPMB Architects + Stantec Architecture

University of Lethbridge Science Commons / KPMB Architects + Stantec Architecture

University of Lethbridge Science Commons / KPMB Architects + Stantec Architecture

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
University  · 
Lethbridge, Canada

  • Lead Architects Engineering

    Bruce Kuwabara (JV Partner/Co-Project Director), Mitchell Hall (Project Architect), Lucy Timbers (Associate), Kael Opie (Associate), Nic Green, Andrew Hill, Amin Monsefi, Mahtab Ghashghaii

  • Structural Engineering

    Entuitive

  • Mechanical Engineering

    SNC Lavalin

  • Electrical Engineering

    SMP Engineering

  • Building Envelope Engineering

    Building Envelope Engineering Inc.

  • Elevator Engineering

    Soberman Engineering Inc.

  • Landscape

    PFS Studio

  • LEED Consultant

    Stantec Consulting

  • AV Design Consultant

    The Sextant Group

  • Civil Consultant

    Stantec Consulting

  • Wind Studies Consultant

    RWDI

  • Traffic Consultant

    Stantec Consulting
© Nic Lehoux

Text description provided by the architects. The Science Commons is a critical component of a larger vision to diversify Alberta’s economy into the knowledge and innovation industries. Located on the Lethbridge University Campus in the majestic coulee landscape and next door to Arthur Erickson’s iconic University Hall (1971), the project is purpose-built for transdisciplinary research and teaching.

© Adrien Williams
© Adrien Williams

A tailor-made integrated design process was fundamental to promoting active discourse between researchers, instructors, users, and the design team to define the qualities that should drive the creation of a transdisciplinary environment unique to the University.

© Nic Lehoux
© Nic Lehoux

The program combines open research and teaching labs, common collaboration spaces, shared equipment and facilities forming an agile, flexible framework to encourage synergies between Chemistry, Biological Sciences, Biochemistry, Neuroscience, Psychology, Physics, and Astronomy.

© Nic Lehoux
© Nic Lehoux

Lethbridge is one of the sunniest and driest places in Canada. By capitalizing on passive energy from this unique climate, the project will outperform the 50% baseline typology of conventional lab buildings, with a projected 78% energy use reduction for the support spaces and 60% for laboratory spaces.

© Adrien Williams
© Adrien Williams

The low horizontal form sits lightly on the landscape and is highly transparent as a counterpoint to the solid monumentality of Erickson’s University Hall. Generously scaled gathering spaces overlook the Oldman River Valley, connecting users to the prairie landscape and reinforcing the building as a place to explore the mystery and interconnectivity of humanity, nature and the universe.

© Adrien Williams
© Adrien Williams

Project location

Address: Lethbridge, Alberta, Canada

KPMB Architects
Stantec Architecture
Cite: "University of Lethbridge Science Commons / KPMB Architects + Stantec Architecture " 17 Nov 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/928560/university-of-lethbridge-science-commons-kpmb-architects-plus-stantec-architecture/> ISSN 0719-8884

