  2. Projects
  3. Institutional Buildings
  4. United States
  5. NBBJ
  6. 2019
  7. Two Union Square Lobby / NBBJ

Two Union Square Lobby / NBBJ

Two Union Square Lobby / NBBJ

© Kevin Scott © Sean Airhart

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Offices Interiors  · 
Seattle, United States
  • Architects: NBBJ
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 7989.6 ft2
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019
  • Photographs Photographs: Kevin Scott, Sean Airhart
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: All New Glass, Allermuir, Architextures, Barclay Dean, Cumberland, Geiger, General Terrazzo, Holly Hunt, Tile Company

  • General Contractor

    GLY

  • Engineering Firm

    Magnusson Klemencic Associates

  • Painting

    Gudmundson

  • Plumbing

    Hermanson

  • Metal Panels

    Hermanson DMP

  • Electrical

    McKinstry

  • Music

    Mood Media

  • Demolition

    PCI Democon

  • Scaffolding

    PCI Scaffold

  • Waterproofing

    Wayne’s Roofing
© Kevin Scott
© Kevin Scott

Text description provided by the architects. At 30 years old, Two Union Square remains a one-of-a-kind and significant icon in the Seattle skyline. To meet the rapidly-changing business needs of the city’s most innovative tenants — and adapt to the evolving nature of work that is moving beyond designated offices into community spaces like lobbies — the project team repositioned all of the public spaces in Two Union Square to create a design that is boldly current, incorporates design complexity in fabrication techniques and is centered on the human experience.

© Sean Airhart
© Sean Airhart

The original firm that designed the building set out to restore a unified narrative of Two Union Square — its past, present and future. While the building defined the architecture of the region and of the era, in the three decades since its completion, a series of incremental, disparate modifications resulted in a lack of spatial continuity and underutilized public spaces. In 2015, the building owner issued a design brief that called for a bold, new vision that embodied the evolving organizational and cultural needs of a mobile workforce. Given Seattle’s meteoric growth as a high-tech hub, it was critical to leverage distinct attributes of the building, primarily: The grand staircase arriving at the main lobby and fractured stone installation; the fireplace lobby with a skylight oculus and connecting retail court; the landscaped cascading courtyard

© Kevin Scott
© Kevin Scott

A sense of intimacy is not easy to accomplish in a 56-story building, yet Two Union achieves this by the modulation and scale of the program elements. The integration of lighting systems, access to daylight and views to the landscape contribute to the overall feeling of wellbeing.

Floor plan
Floor plan

The grand staircase that arrives at the fractured stone wall installation creates a pivotal moment of pause — a place for tenants and visitors alike to take a quiet moment out of their day and reflect. Meanwhile, the enclosed elevator lobbies feature lowered wood clad canopy ceilings punctuated with full north-south views to the exterior.

© Kevin Scott
© Kevin Scott

The large scale textural moves and neutral yet impactful coloration and tonality throughout the project creates a welcoming, refined environment. Each space was envisioned as a social landmark through the tenant’s perspective — agile venues for collaboration, one-off meetings, and respite — all of which are centered on the human experience.

© Sean Airhart
© Sean Airhart

Project location

Address: 5501 4th Ave S #101, Seattle, WA 98108, United States

NBBJ
Cite: "Two Union Square Lobby / NBBJ" 16 Nov 2019. ArchDaily.

