Dominique Perrault Appointed Director of 2021 Seoul Biennale

Dominique Perrault was selected to direct the general curatorship of the 2021 edition of the Seoul Biennale of Architecture and Urbanism. Announced on November 8th, 2019, during the closing ceremony of the 2nd Seoul Biennale of Architecture and Urbanism, Dominique Perrault joins the team of the Seoul Biennale as its new General Director, for the 3rd edition, scheduled from September to November 2021.

Perrault succeeds architect Lim Jaeyong and urban planner Francisco Sanin, co-directors of the second edition that ended recently. The Seoul Biennale took place for the first time on 2017 and quickly gained notoriety in the international architectural scene. iIs purpose is to act as an exchange and information platform for the public on the evolution of cities around the world. Following two editions, entitled “Imminent commons” (2017) and “Collective city” (2019), the next edition will continue to explore themes and research that will enrich professional practice and the vision on the city today and tomorrow.

Launch of the 3rd Seoul Biennale of Architecture and Urbanism is programmed for February 2020, in presence of Dominique Perrault and under the presidency of the Mayor of Seoul, Mr. Park Won-soon. The Seoul Biennale will also be announced in spring 2020 in the framework of the Venice Architecture Biennale.