World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Hotels
  4. Spain
  5. Kauh Arquitectos
  6. 2019
  7. Hotel Conil / Kauh Arquitectos

Hotel Conil / Kauh Arquitectos

Save this project
Hotel Conil / Kauh Arquitectos

© Fernando Alda © Fernando Alda © Fernando Alda © Fernando Alda + 36

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Hotels  · 
Conil de la Frontera, Spain
  • Architects: Kauh Arquitectos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 495.0 m2
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019
  • Photographs Photographs: Fernando Alda
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Astroligthing, Bizzotto, Bruma Lusitano, Clever, Duravit, Equipe Ceramicas, Guell Lamadrid, Hager berker, Hager cubyko, Isimar, JNF, Khroma Fuji, Novolux-Dopo, Pedenetti, REHAU, Roca, Silex, Todagres, Tres, Undefasa, Vidrepur

  • Lead Architects

    Juan Antonio Sánchez Muñoz, Vincent Morales Garoffolo

  • Clients

    Hostelmansur - By Conil Home

  • Consultancy - Facilities Engineering

    MQE Técnicos asociados

  • Consultancy - Structure and Foundation

    Duarte Asociados (Ignacio Quijano)

  • Landscaping

    kauh arquitectura y paisajismo

  • Interiors

    kauh arquitectura y paisajismo

  • Topography

    Ismael Carpinter

  • Technical Architect

    Enrique Morales González

  • Graphic Image

    Viollet Comunicación visual

  • Artistic Work - Ceramic Dishes

    Enrique Carrillo

  • Artistic Work - Mobile

    Esperanza Moreno Cruz (MiMina)

  • Construction

    Construcciones Hijos de José Aguilar
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Fernando Alda
© Fernando Alda

Text description provided by the architects. Located in a neighborhood that grew over the course of the second half of the 20th century between the historic center and the beach, this building results from working with the context, integrating and questioning the spatialities, atmospheres, and forms of inhabitation of the place. It is a free interpretation of the architecture of the town, the surviving vernacular examples, those that remain in our memories and that which is to come. With the patio as the starting point, the typology is experimented with in order to liken temporary accommodations to the idea of a house, in which fluidity and the relaxation of the limits between the outside and the inside construct the spatial and atmospheric conditions. 

Save this picture!
© Fernando Alda
© Fernando Alda
Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Fernando Alda
© Fernando Alda

In this sense, the exterior rooms are enhanced—patio, entrance, galleries, and terrace, as well as their relationship with the units, the street, and the dense roofscape. At an urban level, the piece is proportioned to fit into the domestic scale of the neighborhood, in essence materializing as a volume of smooth, delineated planes with a forceful curved chamfer highlighting its presence along the street. The infinite possibilities of the color white, blended with the powerful bright light of the Atlantic in Cádiz, emphasize everything that this building wants to become and to contribute, even its approach to the question of ornamentation. 

Save this picture!
© Fernando Alda
© Fernando Alda

Here, in what is also a commitment to craftsmanship, the use of a timeless and universal pattern plays a crucial role through the diverse material and construction qualities it provides. This commission also included the full interior design and gardening schemes for the building. Besides furniture, textiles and other features, specific art pieces were produced which textually express the character of this architecture.

Save this picture!
© Fernando Alda
© Fernando Alda
Save this picture!
Section 1
Section 1
Save this picture!
© Fernando Alda
© Fernando Alda

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: San José, 18 Esquina, Calle Ramón y Cajal, 3, 11140 Conil de la Frontera, Cadiz, Spain

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Kauh Arquitectos
Office

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Hotels Spain
Cite: "Hotel Conil / Kauh Arquitectos" [Hotel Conil / Kauh Arquitectos] 20 Nov 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/928539/hotel-conil-kuah-arquitectura-y-paisajismo/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream