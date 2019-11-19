World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. United Kingdom
  5. R2 Studio Architects
  6. 2018
  7. Ash House / R2 Studio Architects

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Ash House / R2 Studio Architects

Save this project
Ash House / R2 Studio Architects

© Andy Stagg © Andy Stagg © Andy Stagg © Andy Stagg + 21

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Extension  · 
London, United Kingdom

  • Lead Architect

    Frederik Rissom

  • Design Team

    Matt Ludbrook, Frederik Rissom, Anke Edwardes

  • Engineering

    Paul Owen Associates

  • Contractor

    Big Town Construction

  • Project Manager

    Gareth Lewis

  • Party Wall Surveyors

    Benchmark Surveyors

  • Building Control

    Cook Brown
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Andy Stagg
© Andy Stagg

Text description provided by the architects. The existing building is an Edwardian semi-detached house located on a triangular plot along the river Quaggy. This unusual shape allowed space for development on the side while leaving three distinct garden spaces around the house, to the front, side, and rear. The idea was to build a two-story side timber extension which opens up a better connection to these garden spaces while creating an architectural contrast to the existing building. Given the proximity to the riverside, there are large mature trees all along the side and rear boundary, creating a green curtain around the gardens and giving access to longer views in between onto the borrowed landscape beyond.

Save this picture!
© Andy Stagg
© Andy Stagg
Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Andy Stagg
© Andy Stagg

The interior spaces are interconnected semi open-plan and create distinct areas of a different character. The spaces are directed towards the different garden views, switching direction to create surprising sight-lines. While the dining area acts as a pivot and faces the pond, it connects to the family room which faces the Japanese garden. The lounge is located at the front of the house in the original Victorian space. It is adjacent to the front garden which has a Mediterranean feel. The kitchen addresses the rear garden with its terrace and plays space.

Save this picture!
© Andy Stagg
© Andy Stagg

The most relevant interior elements such as floor, kitchen, window seat, and stairs are made of solid ash and ash-veneered plywood. This restrained palette contrasts with white walls and ceilings as well as selected colorful elements. The stairs are treated as a piece of habitable furniture, with partial views in and out. The hole pattern follows the stair profile and includes larger holes along with the eye level of both small children and adults. The floor is laid diagonally to accentuate the dynamic character of the spaces and respond to the triangular shape of the plot.

Save this picture!
© Andy Stagg
© Andy Stagg

The direction of the floors leads to the picture window and onwards to the river beyond. The extension is clad in western red cedar batten which is fitted to a dark cement board rain-screen, giving the façade an illusion of depth, similar to the see-through fencing used in the landscaping. Selected functional areas such as the entrance, the kitchen shelf or the tall doors have been painted in strong colors to provide accents throughout the house. This provides moments of surprise akin to walking through a landscape, in contrast to the otherwise restrained materials palette.

Save this picture!
© Andy Stagg
© Andy Stagg
Save this picture!
Axonometric View
Axonometric View
Save this picture!
© Andy Stagg
© Andy Stagg

Project gallery

See all Show less
About this office
R2 Studio Architects
Office

Product:

Wood

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Refurbishment Extension United Kingdom
Cite: "Ash House / R2 Studio Architects" 19 Nov 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/928535/ash-house-r2-studio-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream