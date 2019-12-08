World
Rebull 85 Building / dmp arquitectura

Rebull 85 Building / dmp arquitectura

© Onnis Luque

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Apartments
Ciudad de México, Mexico
  • Architects: dmp arquitectura
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019
  • Photographs Photographs: Onnis Luque
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Cappa, HM Bloques y Adocretos, Interceramic, Moctezuma, Trimble

  Lead architects

    Carlos Díaz Delgado, Carlos Díaz San Pedro, Carlos Posadas Castañón

  Design team

    Manuel Bernal, José Luis Martínez, José Luis Ponce, Guadalupe Palma, Alejandro Salinas, Abraham Ballesteros, Mauricio Morales

  Engineering

    Mario Romero

  Collaborators

    SB Urbana - Carlos Posadas Castañón
© Onnis Luque
© Onnis Luque

Text description provided by the architects. The Project lies in the middle of Mexico’s busy streets, which led us to solve complex challenges and take specific decisions in terms of location, orientation and materials. The property has 16 apartments distributed on four levels, also two basements, an elevator cube and a destinated area for storage.

© Onnis Luque
© Onnis Luque
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
© Onnis Luque
© Onnis Luque

The typical floor was solved from 4 apartments interconnected with vertical circulations through concrete bridges, robust pieces of apparent structure joined by a system of steel railings generating protection and thus creating an area in which all the residents move freely.

© Onnis Luque
© Onnis Luque
Section 1-1
Section 1-1
© Onnis Luque
© Onnis Luque

The texture of the black rustic block that predominates on the facades supports visual integration and protection due to the closeness of the property to the peripheral. The location is somewhat hostile owing to a lot of vehicular traffic and noise. The block due to its characteristics and thickness helps mitigate the adversities that the environment generates in the building; to balance the hardness of the texture, planters and flowerpots were integrated as design elements throughout the entire facade and common areas, accompanied by a flora palette based on Jasmine flowers and cheese plants.

© Onnis Luque
© Onnis Luque

Project location

Address: Santiago Rebull 85, Mixcoac, Benito Juárez, 03910 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico

dmp arquitectura
Cite: "Rebull 85 Building / dmp arquitectura" [Edificio Rebull 85 / dmp arquitectura] 08 Dec 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/928514/rebull-85-building-dmp-arquitectura/> ISSN 0719-8884

