The Competition-Winning Architecture of 2019

Save this picture! Dorte Mandrup’s Cultural Building in Norway. Image © MIR

While 2019 saw the completion of great works of architecture, it has also been a busy year for unbuilt designs. Whether this consists of imaginary visions intended to broaden horizons and innovations, or practical projects intended for construction, ArchDaily has published a wealth of unbuilt projects throughout the year that have been recognized and celebrated by juries, peers, and institutions.

As the year draws to a close, we look back at the top competition-winning architecture of 2019. From built competition-winning entries from the world’s leading firms, to student and young architect entries which imagine the architecture of the future, the list offers an insight into what the architecture world has in store for the next year, decade, or even century.

Built Competitions

Throughout the year, architecture offices around the world have been busy competing for the chance to realize their visions for public architecture. Responding to forces of finance, economy, practicality, climate, civics, and future needs, the projects listed below are derived from the best of our coverage throughout the year. From OMA’s masterplan for Milan, to Dorte Mandrup’s sensitive cultural building in Norway, the competition-winning schemes below give an indication of the architecture we will see in the coming years.

Save this picture! WERK + Snohetta’s New Maritime Center in Denmark. Image Courtesy of MIR

Save this picture! OMA’s Adaptable Masterplan for Milan’s Disused Railways. Image © OMA & Laboratorio Permanente

Save this picture! Dorte Mandrup’s Cultural Building in Norway. Image © MIR

Save this picture! Fundamental Approach Architects’ Unconventional Mosque. Image © Fundamental Approach Architects / FAA

Save this picture! Estudio Aisenson + ASN/nOISE’s Bridge and Boulevard for Buenos Aires Expo 2023. Image Courtesy of Aisenson + ASN/nOISE

Save this picture! LAVA+Aspect’s Central Park for Ho Chi Minh City. Image © Cui Kai

Save this picture! © negativ.com, courtesy of Zaha Hadid Architects

Save this picture! OMA and Being’s Renovated VDMA in Eindhoven. Image © Proloog

Ideas Competitions

In contrast to built competitions, where the goal of realization and construction guides submissions, ideas competitions are free to dream, experiment, and critically reflect on the future trajectory of the built environment, and the potential of architecture and design to extend beyond the traditional design of a medium-sized building. A successful ideas competition entry is a skill in itself, as Competitions.Archi reflected on in their Anatomy of a Winning Entry article that we published earlier this year, also included in their own annual review of ideas competitions. Below, we showcase the most innovative competition-winning schemes published on ArchDaily this year, from skyscrapers and future cities to teamaker guest houses and recycled plastic schools.

Save this picture! eVolo Skyscraper Competition 2019. Image © Marko Dragicevic

Save this picture! NASA's Mars Habitat Challenge. Image © AI SpaceFactory and Plomp

Save this picture! RE School Competition for the Future of Remote Education. Image © Zhen Lei

Save this picture! A School Made from Recycled Plastic in Mexico. Image © Daniel Garcia, William Smith

Save this picture! ARKxSite Mausoleum Competition in Portugal. Image © Giulio Pinci

Save this picture! SKYHIVE Skyscraper Challenge 2019. Image © Ka Wah Francis Cheung

Save this picture! UED’s City of the Future Competition. Image © Cui Kai

Save this picture! Teamaker’s Guest House Competition. Image © Johann Evin