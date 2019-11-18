World
  Tunnel House / Consuelo Jorge Arquitetos

Tunnel House / Consuelo Jorge Arquitetos

© Fran Parente

  Curated by Matheus Pereira
Houses 
Bragança Paulista, Brazil

  Interior Design Project

    João Armentano

  Landscape Project

    Gilberto Elkis Paisagismo

  Lighting Project

    FAS Iluminação

© Fran Parente
© Fran Parente

Text description provided by the architects. Designed from the flat land and the blank paper, this house is inspired by the contemporaneous Brazilian architecture. Clean and high quality volumetries without losing the comfort and shelter. The entrance tunnel, which gives the name to the house, is the strong point of the pure form architecture that makes the connection between the inside and outside of the house. A brutalist element that frames and directs the look.

© Fran Parente
© Fran Parente

The clients are a couple with two young children and a large family with intense interaction. Their desire was to have a house without an established hierarchy, which could allow a dialog between the rooms. The house is prepared to receive people without losing the coziness that was very important to the residents. The living room, in this way, is the protagonist and the connecting element among the rooms. João Armentano was in charge of the interior design project and, with a lot of ability, harmonized architecture with the inside of the residence, providing comfort and coziness.

The main idea of the project was to have green everywhere. This brings the sense of “diving” in the landscape. From this concept, the idea of inner courtyard arose. Another desire from the residents was to be able to access the gardens with few steps and fluidity. In this way, we designed the garden and the house almost on the same level and without barriers. The spaces are almost continuous, which gives a higher sense of amplitude. 

Project gallery

Cite: "Tunnel House / Consuelo Jorge Arquitetos" [Casa Túnel / Consuelo Jorge Arquitetos] 18 Nov 2019. ArchDaily. (Trans. Peixoto Almeida, Amanda) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/928490/tunnel-house-consuelo-jorge-arquitetos/> ISSN 0719-8884

