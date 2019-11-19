World
  2. Projects
  3. Public Architecture
  4. China
  5. cnS
  6. 2019
  7. Public Toilets in Zuzhai Village / cnS

Public Toilets in Zuzhai Village / cnS

Public Toilets in Zuzhai Village / cnS

The semi-circle contains landscape nodes to make indoors and outdoors more transparent. Image © Siming Wu Landscape sketch made of ammonia. Image © Siming Wu

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Public Architecture  · 
Jiangmen, China
  • Architects: cnS
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 121.0 m2
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019
  • Photographs Photographs: Siming Wu, Space of Tangkou

  • Lead Architects

    Guanqiu Zhong, Gang Song, Zhiyuan Zhu

  • Design Team

    Hairui Lin, Ruibo Li，Zhongjing Xu，Tao Hu（intern）

  • Structure

    Zimao Zheng

  • Construction

    Dongguan Huichun municipal landscape Engineering Co., Ltd

  • Construction Supervision

    Xianggang Chun

  • Client

    Tangkou township government of Kaiping City
The semi-circular design increases the comfort of the building and guides the residents' walking routes. Image © Siming Wu
The semi-circular design increases the comfort of the building and guides the residents' walking routes. Image © Siming Wu

Text description provided by the architects. The landscape toilet in zuzhai village, Tangkou Town, Kaiping is located in the famous hometown of overseas Chinese and the central part of Kaiping City, the hometown of Diaolou. The design site is located in the original site of the old public toilet in zuzhai village. The old materials after the demolition of the old public toilet are reused to complete the double regeneration of the old public toilet and the old materials.

The whole picture of the ancestral village. Image © Space of Tangkou
The whole picture of the ancestral village. Image © Space of Tangkou
After the completion of the ancestral village toilet. Image © Space of Tangkou
After the completion of the ancestral village toilet. Image © Space of Tangkou
Building analysis
Building analysis

In the design of architectural form, landscape like treatment is selected in the design, part of the functional areas of the toilet are hidden under a large step for villagers' daily entertainment and activities, which solves the contradiction between the convenience and concealment of public toilets.

The preservation of a hundred-year-old mango tree symbolizes the continuation of the village culture. Image © Siming Wu
The preservation of a hundred-year-old mango tree symbolizes the continuation of the village culture. Image © Siming Wu
Save this picture!
© Siming Wu
© Siming Wu

In the selection of materials, the design tries to create a new modulus and order, and reuse the old bricks and tiles that have lost modulus after crushing and cannot be used, so that the old materials can continue to write history in a new form.

Landscape sketch made of ammonia. Image © Siming Wu
Landscape sketch made of ammonia. Image © Siming Wu
Household items such as teapots placed in cages. Image © Space of Tangkou
Household items such as teapots placed in cages. Image © Space of Tangkou

The use of uniform modulus steel wire cage allows the brick and tile in the cage to have an extremely free organization way. The mottled old brick and old tile is like a piece of local historical fragment, breaking up these fragments, re organizing and collage them.

The semi-circle contains landscape nodes to make indoors and outdoors more transparent. Image © Siming Wu
The semi-circle contains landscape nodes to make indoors and outdoors more transparent. Image © Siming Wu

The whole construction process of the wall follows the gravity rule. The lower the weight the upper cage needs to bear, the greater the freedom of the masonry. More tiles, broken bricks, old teapots and other special materials are used in the materials, and more hollows are used in the masonry method to make the brick wall more transparent. When the sun rises or sets, the sunlight penetrates through the cracks of these brick walls and falls on the ground or the corner of the wall, becoming a little golden spot.

Carefully selected coatings make the walls more layered. Image © Siming Wu
Carefully selected coatings make the walls more layered. Image © Siming Wu

These materials bear the memory of the past of the whole site. The architect hopes to put them into the new building in a fragmented form, so that the whole site can still find some ordinary and moving details about the old time after renewal.

Bricks extend from heavy to light. Image © Siming Wu
Bricks extend from heavy to light. Image © Siming Wu
Historical change, new and old replacement. Image © Siming Wu
Historical change, new and old replacement. Image © Siming Wu

Project location

Address: Zuzhai village, Tangkou Town, Kaiping, Jiangmen, Guangdong, China

