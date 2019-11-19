Public Toilets in Zuzhai Village / cnS

-
Architects: cnS
- Area: 121.0 m2
- Year: 2019
- Photographs: Siming Wu, Space of Tangkou
-
Lead ArchitectsGuanqiu Zhong, Gang Song, Zhiyuan Zhu
-
Design TeamHairui Lin, Ruibo Li，Zhongjing Xu，Tao Hu（intern）
-
StructureZimao Zheng
-
ConstructionDongguan Huichun municipal landscape Engineering Co., Ltd
-
Construction SupervisionXianggang Chun
-
ClientTangkou township government of Kaiping City
Text description provided by the architects. The landscape toilet in zuzhai village, Tangkou Town, Kaiping is located in the famous hometown of overseas Chinese and the central part of Kaiping City, the hometown of Diaolou. The design site is located in the original site of the old public toilet in zuzhai village. The old materials after the demolition of the old public toilet are reused to complete the double regeneration of the old public toilet and the old materials.
In the design of architectural form, landscape like treatment is selected in the design, part of the functional areas of the toilet are hidden under a large step for villagers' daily entertainment and activities, which solves the contradiction between the convenience and concealment of public toilets.
In the selection of materials, the design tries to create a new modulus and order, and reuse the old bricks and tiles that have lost modulus after crushing and cannot be used, so that the old materials can continue to write history in a new form.
The use of uniform modulus steel wire cage allows the brick and tile in the cage to have an extremely free organization way. The mottled old brick and old tile is like a piece of local historical fragment, breaking up these fragments, re organizing and collage them.
The whole construction process of the wall follows the gravity rule. The lower the weight the upper cage needs to bear, the greater the freedom of the masonry. More tiles, broken bricks, old teapots and other special materials are used in the materials, and more hollows are used in the masonry method to make the brick wall more transparent. When the sun rises or sets, the sunlight penetrates through the cracks of these brick walls and falls on the ground or the corner of the wall, becoming a little golden spot.
These materials bear the memory of the past of the whole site. The architect hopes to put them into the new building in a fragmented form, so that the whole site can still find some ordinary and moving details about the old time after renewal.