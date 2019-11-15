AR House / Valeria del Vecchio

+ 33

Engineering Jeremías Martínez

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Casa AR arises as a need for a resting place for weekends for the owner and her family visits. It is located in a new building area of low density next to the city of Funes, in the metropolitan area of Rosario. On a corner lot of 18m x 30m, with the long side facing north, the house is located at the back, consolidating a kind of built partition, with a blind facade to the south and permeable facade to the north. Due to the request for an enclosed program consisting of a bedroom, bathroom, living room with an integrated kitchen, gallery and a small warehouse, but with the possibility of future growth and a reduced budget, it is decided to opt for a compact project that optimizes the materials and economic resources to the maximum.

The house is configured as a rectangular strip of 4m x 18m with a small break on the southern circulation to enable connection to the future expansion. The aim is that all of the environments enjoy the best lighting and comfort conditions. In this search for constructive optimization, both executive and material, brick is chosen as an exclusive element, since due to its formal, structural, logistic, economic, aesthetic and maintenance qualities, it resolves multiple questions. A noble material that responds well to the climatic situations faced by an exempt house without medians or terraced constructions in an open lot with little vegetation.

The perimeter of the house is solved with double bearing walls, with their interior and exterior faces visible, reducing the use of plaster, coatings and paint. When the windows appear, the interior wall is interrupted and the exterior is transformed into a simple masonry screen, which regulates the entry of natural light, privacy and security of the house while resolving the formal expression of it as well. Since all the premises are located on the north side, sunlight does not enter the house directly in the summer, collaborating with its thermal conditioning, but during the winter, when the sun is lower, the light penetrates into the interior of the environments sifted by this brick screen generating a play of light and shadow that is changing with the course of the day.