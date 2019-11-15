Call for Entries: Solicitation of the Conceptual Design of Shenzhen Xili Integrated Transport Hub and the Architectural Design Scheme of the Main Building

Xili Integrated Transport Hub is positioned as one of the master hubs among the “three-master four-auxiliary” of Shenzhen City. It is a major construction project of Shenzhen's building a pilot demonstration zone of socialism with Chinese characteristics.We sincerely seek forward-looking and innovative design concepts and schemes both domestically and internationally.

I. Project Name:

Solicitation of the Conceptual Design of Shenzhen Xili Integrated Transport Hub and the Architectural Design Scheme of the Main Building

II. Project Location:

The Xili Hub is located in the north-central part of Nanshan District, a central district of Shenzhen City, and borders the Liuxiandong strategic emerging industry headquarters to the north and the North Area of Nanshan Hi-tech Park (North Area of High-tech Industrial Development Zone) to the south. It is an important link point for the scientific and technological innovation axis of Nanshan District and is of great strategic significance.

III. Application Deadline:

The applying design agencies or consortiums shall send bidding persons carrying the original certificate of legal representative, power of attorney of legal representative and ID card (the identity will be checked on site) to deliver their pre-qualification application documents to the Survey & Design Window of Shenzhen Construction Project Transaction Service Centre, Floor 2, Design Building, No. 8 Zhenhua Road, Futian District, Shenzhen City, China before GMT+8 December 16, 2019, 17:00. The submission deadline, if adjusted, is subject to the latest announcement. The pre-qualification application documents are subject to the paper data eventually received. Materials delivered after the deadline will not be accepted. For the content of the Application Materials, please refer to the Pre-qualification Document “7.1 Composition of Pre-qualification Application Documents”.

IV. Host

China State Railway Group Co., Ltd.

Shenzhen Municipal People's Government

V. Tenderee

Shenzhen Metro Group Co., Ltd.

VI. Contact Information:

Shenzhen Metro Group Co., Ltd.

Contact: Ms. MIN

Tel: 0755-82778162，+86 13713589714

Ehow R&D Center

Contact: Ms. Yang

Tel: ＋86 18126316869

E-mail: competition@ehow.net.cn

VII. Project Overview:

7.1 Project Background

Xili Integrated Transport Hub is positioned as one of the master hubs among the “three-master four-auxiliary” of Shenzhen City. The planning and construction of the project are of great significance for Shenzhen to build a national railway hub city and enhance its core driving force for Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. It is a major construction project of Shenzhen's building a pilot demonstration zone of socialism with Chinese characteristics.

Research on Solicitation of Conceptual Design of Xili Integrated Transport Hub and Architectural Scheme Design of Main Building

According to the relevant planning of national railway, intercity rail and urban rail, Xili Hub will introduce 4 high-speed railways (Ganzhou (Jiangxi)-Shenzhen (Guangdong) Railway, Shenzhen-Maoming Railway, Shenzhen-Shanwei (Shenzhen-Shanwei Special Cooperation Zone) Railway and Shenzhen-Zhuhai Intercity Railway), 2 intercity railways in the Pearl River Delta (Shenzhen–Huizhou Intercity Rail and Shenzhen-Dongguan-Zengcheng (Guangzhou) Intercity Rail) and 4 urban rail lines (Line 13, Line 15, Line 27 and Line 29) and shape the urban space together with public supporting facilities, urban roads and slow-traffic system with other cities, to build an integrated transport hub with station-city integration and highly compound utilization of land. Therefore, Xili Hub will become a new and the most important gateway and urban vitality center of Shenzhen.

7.2 Purpose of Consultation

This consultation aims to solicit from domestic and foreign design agencies forward-looking, innovative and feasible station-city integration design philosophies and solutions, show the Chinese style and world city charm by using the most advanced development, planning, construction and operation ideas at home and abroad for reference and build an efficient and convenient integrated transport hub, demonstration project with high station-city integration, gateway landmark in the core area of Shenzhen and model urban area for future urban life.

7.3 Solicitation Approach & Rules

This solicitation activity will be undertaken by 2 stages, Stage I: Pre-qualification, Stage II: Scheme Design Competition.

7.3.1 Stage I: Pre-qualification Principles/Rules

The Tenderee will set up the pre-qualification committee, which will perform comprehensive review on pre-qualification application documents such as the achievements and experiences of chief designers of the application units, the members and experiences of the planned project team, company qualifications, industry reputation and conceptual proposals (please see the Pre-Qualification Document). And they will select 7 competitors for the Scheme Design Competition stage and 2 alternatives with ranking which will enter the competition by order if any of the 7 competitors quit.

7.3.2 Stage II: Scheme Design Competition

The 7 competitors should submit the deliverables according to the Design Brief. The review committee should review the submitted design schemes and select the top 3 as the winning schemes and recommend them to the Tenderee. The review committee should also give review opinions on the top 3 winning schemes.

7.3.3 Review Result

The Tenderee will set up a bid award committee according to law and determine 1 winning bidder through comprehensive study on the basis of the review opinions of experts. The winning bidder will be awarded the contract for the subsequent stage of the project (see Chapter VI, Part V Design Brief, Pre-Qualification Document).

VIII. Design Contents:

8.1 This scheme solicitation task is divided into two levels: core area and coordination area.

8.1.1 The core area is about 83ha. The conceptual architectural design in the core area shall be completed in this solicitation.

8.1.2 The coordination area is about 189ha (including the core area). The urban design development in the coordination area shall be completed in this solicitation.

8.2 The hub’s main buildings in the core area include but are not limited to the railway passenger station, urban supporting projects, and commercial development spaces, wherein, the railway passenger station includes the railway passenger transportation and relevant ancillary facilities; the urban supporting projects mainly include intercity and rail transit stations and various supporting transport yards, commercial development spaces required to be constructed uniformly with the hub, and various ground and underground distribution spaces and public facilities, etc. serving the hub.

8.3 The design extent of the hub’s main buildings in the core area shall be above the conceptual architectural scheme design extent at the scheme solicitation stage, to guarantee the scheme stability and feasibility; and it shall reach the architectural scheme design extent at the design development stage (during which, the scope of the hub’s main buildings excludes the railway passenger transportation and relevant supporting facilities).

8.4 The design extent of the hub’s other buildings in the core area shall reach the conceptual architectural scheme design extent at the scheme solicitation stage.

8.5 The design scheme for the coordination area shall develop the urban design deliverables of the Xili Integrated Transport Hub area. (See the Design Brief in the Pre-Qualification Document for the detailed design contents)

IX. Requirements for Registration:

9.1 The competition will be open to the public with no qualification requirements, and domestic and foreign design agencies can register for it. Consortium bidding is encouraged. The consortium shall give priority to the configuration of comprehensive mechanisms including architectural design, railway design, rail transit, municipal transportation, etc, etc., with the number of members not exceeding 6, and any member already in a consortium shall not repeatedly apply in its own name or form another consortium with other design agencies to participate in this solicitation. Members of a consortium shall sign the Consortium Agreement which shall make clear the division of work of each member and the design expense allocation method.

9.2 Achievement Requirements

Bidders (independently or in consortiums) shall have at least one of the following achievements in the recent decade (from October 2009 to the present):

1) Experience and cases in the architectural engineering design of large-scale integrated transport hubs that have been built and operated at home and abroad;

2) Experience and cases in the design of renowned buildings at home and aboard;

3) Rich experience and cases in integrated transportation planning and design.

9.3 Project Leader or Chief Designer Requirements

The person in charge of design or chief designer shall have at least 1 of the following achievements:

1) Having undertaken the design of one or more large-scale integrated transport hub buildings;

2) Having undertaken the design of one or more renowned single buildings at home and abroad.

9.4 Other Requirements

9.4.1 For design agencies whose person in charge is one same person or design agencies that have the shareholding or management relationship with each other, only one of them can participate in the bidding.

9.4.2 Individual applications or teams of individuals will not be accepted.

9.5 Designers participating in this solicitation must be registered personnel of the firm. The chief designer must be those who have presided over several similar projects and have more than 5 years’ experience in relevant work and must be involved in the entire design and participate in site survey, review Q&A session, and deliverables presentation and make a presentation. In order to make sure that the project designers have a correct understanding of the background of China and relevant requirements, they shall have at least 1 teammate with proficient Chinese language skills.

X. Competition Rules (including schedule):

☆ All the time mentioned is Beijing time. The Tenderee reserves the right to adjust the schedule.

Note: The Tenderee will organize a project promotion conference on the afternoon of November 25, to introduce the project background and answer questions of interested agencies about the bidding application. The conference is of a voluntary nature. Interested agencies please send their name and name of participants to the e-mail address for applications before 17:00, November 21.

XI. Scheme Compensation and Architectural Scheme Design Fee

The scheme compensation in this solicitation will be paid in RMB, and any taxes and fees incurred from the compensation, etc. shall be borne by design agencies (consortiums). Design agencies (consortiums) that meet the design requirements upon review by experts will receive the following compensation depending on their rankings:

First place: Competition cost of RMB 2 million and compensation of RMB 7 million for the first stage (mainly including the compensation for the design development and organization of the workshop of RMB 2 million, and the compensation for the special discipline of RMB 5 million. If subcontracting is needed for the special discipline, this shall be consented by the Tenderee).

Second and third places: Compensation of RMB 3 million respectively.

Fourth and fifth places: Compensation of RMB 2.5 million respectively.

Sixth and seventh places: Compensation of RMB 2 million respectively.

If design agencies participate in the solicitation in the name of consortiums, the Tenderee will only contact and settle with the leading member thereof. If a foreign design agency cannot use its account to collect the RMB, it can authorize a domestic independent legal entity to collect the money on behalf.

If the Tenderee or review committee holds that the deliverables submitted by any design agency (consortium) that participates in the solicitation activity fail to reach the agreed design extent and deliverables requirements, the Tenderee may correspondingly pay a part of or not pay the compensation thereto.

The first place will be awarded the architectural scheme design contract with an estimated cost of RMB 95.30 million and the specific scope and scale to be determined by the Tenderee subsequently according to the project implementation needs.

XII. Special Prompts:

12.1 Please download the relevant Tender Document on the website of the Project Transaction Centre of the Housing and Construction Bureau of Shenzhen Municipality at：

https://www.szjsjy.com.cn:8001/jyw/jyw/zbGongGao_View.do?ggguid=2c9e8ac26e456d27016e68ca55d93805&from=groupmessage&isappinstalled=0.

12.2 Bidders (including leaders and members of consortiums) must handle the online enterprise information registration in advance according to requirements of the follow-up procedures of Shenzhen Construction Project Transaction Service Centre.

Shenzhen Construction Project Transaction Service Centre

Online handling address: https://www.szjsjy.com.cn:8001/jy-toubiao/

Enquiry hotline: +86-0755-83785155; +86-0755-83787822

12.3 Application Registration

Applicants please visit the website: http://106.52.245.156/ or scan the following QR code to enter the application information.

Please download the Pre-Qualification Document via the link to the announcement released by the Construction Project Transaction Service Centre:

https://www.szjsjy.com.cn:8001/jyw/jyw/zbGongGao_View.do?ggguid=2c9e8ac26e456d27016e68ca55d93805&from=groupmessage&isappinstalled=0