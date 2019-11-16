World
  Private House / CPU PRIDE

Private House / CPU PRIDE

Private House / CPU PRIDE

© Ilya Ivanov

  • Curated by María Francisca González
Houses  · 
Russia

  • Lead Architects

    Sergey Kuznetsov, Nikolai Gordyushin
© Alexey Narodizkiy
© Alexey Narodizkiy

Text description provided by the architects. The project is designed for a private client. The building is located in a very picturesque place, right at the edge of an age-old pine forest. It is a frame house, with external walls and the frame made out of glued girders and lariks columns. The base of the house is reinforced concrete. The roof is inclined with an external downpipe.

© Ilya Ivanov
© Ilya Ivanov

In the eastern part of the building, there is a big porch that smoothly goes around an existing century-old pine tree. Huge floor-to-ceiling windows (2.6 x 5.2 and 1.5 x 5.2) are a signature feature of the house and overlook the forest. Another unique feature of the house is the staircase. Its load-bearing elements are the central string and glass walls.

First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan
Section 1
Section 1

The land plot has significant changes in its topography (around 2 m). These differences were actively used in landscape design. A turn-around circle with a big pine tree in the middle is used as the central point of the yard and is covered with wood, glued radially.  

© Ilya Ivanov
© Ilya Ivanov
© Ilya Ivanov
© Ilya Ivanov

CPU PRIDE
Inna Ranna
Wood

