  7. Parking Garage Facade P22a / wulf architekten

Parking Garage Facade P22a / wulf architekten

Parking Garage Facade P22a / wulf architekten

© Tobias Vollmer © Tobias Vollmer © Tobias Vollmer © Tobias Vollmer + 12

  • Curated by María Francisca González
Parking  · 
Köln, Germany
  • Architects: wulf architekten
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 4900.0 m2
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2017
  • Photographs Photographs: Tobias Vollmer
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Sorba GmbH

  • Lead Architects

    Kai Bierich, Manuel Cabezas

  • Client

    Koelnmesse GmbH, Köln

  • Architects parking garage

    schultearchitekten, Köln
© Tobias Vollmer
© Tobias Vollmer

Text description provided by the architects. The objective was to design a facade for the parking garage that not only seems light and transparent, but also surrounds the S-shaped curved structure with a poetic-organic shell that gives it a light plasticity. The uniformly designed facade does not seem ornamental – instead, it is designed like a big organic structure that gives the impression that it breathes.

© Tobias Vollmer
© Tobias Vollmer

The P22a parking garage (design: schultearchitekten, Cologne) at the Cologne Trade Fair is located at the Zoobrücke bridge and offers 3,260 parking spaces on 5 levels. Our task, on behalf of the Trade Fair and the city of Cologne, was to design an innovative and emblematic facade for the existing S-shaped curved plan.

© Tobias Vollmer
© Tobias Vollmer
Details
Details
© Tobias Vollmer
© Tobias Vollmer

To carry out this task, roughly 3,000 laser-cut panels with edge reinforcement were manufactured from perforated metal. The gill-like gaps and the perforations of the panels themselves ensure the natural throughflow of air needed in the parking garage and also provide sufficient natural lighting of its interior. The overlapping metal panels create interesting geometric patterns that evoke a sensuous, emblematic symbolism, especially at night.

© Tobias Vollmer
© Tobias Vollmer

Project gallery

Project location

Address: Pfälzischer Ring 105, 50679 Köln, Germany

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
