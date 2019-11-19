Lisbon City Guide: 24 Places to See in Portugal’s Capital

Save this picture! Photographs: © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG (top left), © FLAGRANTE / Romullo Fontenelle (bottom left), © Francisco Nogueira (right)

Selected the European Capital of Culture in 1994 and Ibero-American Capital of Culture 2017, Lisbon has been the destiny of tourists from many parts of the world over the past years. With thriving cultural programming, the city hosts important events related to art, music, movies and architecture. The Lisbon Architecture Trienniale and the Open House – event that coordinates free guided tours to remarkable buildings in cities around the world – are some of these relevant events in the architectural field, responsible to disseminate, discuss and reflect on issues of the area.

Besides programs related to architecture, in recent years, Lisbon has seen the emergence of new facilities, like museums, cultural centers and theaters, besides the requalification of public spaces. The construction or regeneration of these structures, directly or indirectly related to the cultural city movement, can be controversial, raising issues such as gentrification and the increase of mass tourism.

Through this guide, we present 24 projects from modern and contemporary Lisbon architecture that do not replace the relevance of the traditional city tourist attractions, such as Lisbon Cathedral, São Jorge Castle, Santa Justa Elevator or the architectural sets of historic neighborhoods like Alfama, Mouraria and Bairro Alto. The places compiled here are buildings constructed in the last decades and attractive, especially, to architects or architecture students – tourists or Lisbon citizens. Check them out:

Belém Cultural Center / Manuel Salgado and Vittorio Gregotti

Praça do Império, 1449-003

Save this picture! Belém Cultural Center. © FLAGRANTE / Romullo Fontenelle

Save this picture! Champalimaud Center for the Unknown / Charles Correa Associates. © Sebastian Weiss

Save this picture! Expo'98 Portuguese National Pavilion / Álvaro Siza Vieira. © Dacian Groza

Save this picture! Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation / Ruy Jervis d’Athouguia, Pedro Cid e Alberto Pessoa. Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation - Art Library Courtesy

Save this picture! Museu dos Coches / MMBB Arquitetos + Paulo Mendes da Rocha + Bak Gordon Arquitectos. © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Save this picture! Lisbon Design and Fashion Museum / Ricardo Carvalho + Joana Vilhena Arquitectos. © FG + SG – Fernando Guerra, Sergio Guerra

Save this picture! EDP Headquarters / Aires Mateus. © Juan Rodriguez

Save this picture! Thalia Theatre / Gonçalo Byrne Architects & Barbas Lopes Architects. © DMF

Cineteatro Capitólio / Luís Cristino da Silva and Rehabilitation from Alberto de Souza Oliveira

Parque Mayer, 1250-096

Save this picture! Cineteatro Capitólio / Luís Cristino da Silva and rehabilitation from Alberto de Souza Oliveira

Lisbon Subway / Several Authors

Save this picture! Olaias Subway Station / Tomás Taveira. © jaime.silva, via Flickr; Creative Commons License

Save this picture! School Of Music In Lisbon / Carrilho da Graça Arquitectos. © FG + SG

Nova University Lisbon Rectory / Aires Mateus

Campus de Campolide, 1099-085

Save this picture! Nova University Lisbon Rectory / Aires Mateus. © Sebastian Weiss

Gare do Oriente Station / Santiago Calatrava

Av. Dom João II, 1900-233

Save this picture! Gare do Oriente Station / Santiago Calatrava. © Kent Wang, via Flickr; Creative Commons License

Save this picture! São Lázaro Carpentry / Filipe Borges de Macedo. © Nuno Almendra

Save this picture! Adaptive Reuse of the Palacete da Quinta do Bom Pastor / Nuno Valentim. © João Ferrand

Save this picture! Lisbon Cruise Terminal / Carrilho da Graça Arquitectos. © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Save this picture! Embassy of Egypt / PROMONTORIO. © João Morgado

Franjinhas Building / Nuno Teotónio Pereira e João Braula Reis

Rua Braamcamp 9, 1250-096

Save this picture! Franjinhas Building / Nuno Teotónio Pereira e João Braula Reis. © Fernando Guerra

Save this picture! Fonte Nova Square / José Adrião Arquitetos. © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Save this picture! White Forest in Monsanto / Bruno Camara Arquitectos. © José Ventura

Save this picture! Carmo Convent Area / Álvaro Siza Vieira. © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

GS1 Portugal / PROMONTORIO

Estrada do Paço do Lumiar, 1649-038



Save this picture! SKIN / P-06 Atelier + JLCG Arquitectos. © Ricardo Gonçalves

In order to make your search easier, we compiled the 24 projects in the following list: