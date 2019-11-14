SOM+ May Architecture Design Facilities for Cancer Care in Atlanta

Designed by Skidmore, Owings & Merrill LLP (SOM) with local architecture partner May Architecture, the new Winship at Midtown facility for cancer care is an addition to the Emory University Hospital Midtown (EUHM) campus and the existing Winship Cancer Institute.

450,000 square feet of inpatient, outpatient, and research facilities, will facilitate access to cancer services in the city of Atlanta, the state of Georgia, and beyond. Scheduled for 2023, the building will enhance the facilities provided by the only National Cancer Institute (NCI)-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center in the state of Georgia.

We are so honored to have been selected to design this new addition for one of America’s leading cancer treatment and research programs. […] This project is a fantastic opportunity to work with Winship Cancer Institute on building a next-generation facility for finding cures and improving lives. -- Mustafa Abadan, FAIA, Design Partner in SOM’s New York office.

Located at the intersection of Linden Avenue and Peachtree Street, on the EUHM campus, the building will “house comprehensive oncology facilities including inpatient beds, surgical capacity, infusion treatment, outpatient clinics, diagnostic imaging, linear accelerators, and areas for wellness, rehabilitation, and clinical research”. Moreover, a two-story of “care communities” will dictate the exterior façade and will be at the core of the building’s conceptual design.

The new Winship at Midtown facility will provide state-of-the-art, innovative cancer care in a magnificent building designed to treat patients in a unique patient-centered setting. […] We know our patients, family members, faculty and staff will benefit greatly from this new building that will change the skyline of Atlanta. -- Daniel Owens, CEO of Emory University Hospital Midtown.

With an approachable scale, on Atlanta’s iconic Peachtree Street, the structure meets the public realm with a transparent storefront, a welcoming lobby, and retail, integrating the health facility with the city, and “reconsidering how an urban medical center relates to its neighborhood”. The new facility will include many sustainable design features like high-performance façade, water efficiency, and stormwater management. Daylight, views, and thermal comfort support patients’ recovery. Aiming for LEED Silver and a 130 Energy Use Intensity (EUI), the building will consume 40% less energy annually than the average hospital in Atlanta.