Moscow's Underappreciated Architecture Now in Digitalized Book

After the success of the original guide-book on underrated Soviet architecture, Garage Museum of Contemporary Art is publishing an English version of the bestselling guide: Moscow: A Guide to Soviet Modernist Architecture 1955–1991 in a new digitalized format with six new chapters.

Save this picture! © Garage Museum of Contemporary Art

This first-ever guidebook offers readers an overview of interesting Moscow buildings, including iconic structures like the Pioneer Palace and the Rossiya Cinema, as well as some lesser-known buildings like the museum of the Moskvich Automobile Plant.

Save this picture! © Garage Museum of Contemporary Art

Save this picture! © Garage Museum of Contemporary Art

The book was originally published 3 years ago in Russian, but this year, Garage, Russia’s leading contemporary museum, have just announced the digital release of the book through a partnership with Readymag, a design online tool that enables its users to create websites, presentations, and digital magazines. The new interactive version offers an engaging look into three of the book’s chapters, specially selected by its editors: Anna Bronovitskaya and Nikolay Malinin, both architectural historians, and Yury Palmin, an artist and architectural photographer.

Save this picture! © Garage Museum of Contemporary Art

Save this picture! Central House of Artists, entrance to the New Tretyakov Gallery, 2016.. Image © Yuri Palmin