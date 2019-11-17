World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Articles
  3. Moscow's Underappreciated Architecture Now in Digitalized Book

Moscow's Underappreciated Architecture Now in Digitalized Book

Save this article
Moscow's Underappreciated Architecture Now in Digitalized Book

After the success of the original guide-book on underrated Soviet architecture, Garage Museum of Contemporary Art is publishing an English version of the bestselling guide: Moscow: A Guide to Soviet Modernist Architecture 1955–1991 in a new digitalized format with six new chapters.

© Garage Museum of Contemporary Art © Garage Museum of Contemporary Art © Garage Museum of Contemporary Art © Garage Museum of Contemporary Art + 10

Save this picture!
© Garage Museum of Contemporary Art
© Garage Museum of Contemporary Art

This first-ever guidebook offers readers an overview of interesting Moscow buildings, including iconic structures like the Pioneer Palace and the Rossiya Cinema, as well as some lesser-known buildings like the museum of the Moskvich Automobile Plant.

Save this picture!
© Garage Museum of Contemporary Art
© Garage Museum of Contemporary Art
Save this picture!
© Garage Museum of Contemporary Art
© Garage Museum of Contemporary Art

The book was originally published 3 years ago in Russian, but this year, Garage, Russia’s leading contemporary museum, have just announced the digital release of the book through a partnership with Readymag, a design online tool that enables its users to create websites, presentations, and digital magazines. The new interactive version offers an engaging look into three of the book’s chapters, specially selected by its editors: Anna Bronovitskaya and Nikolay Malinin, both architectural historians, and Yury Palmin, an artist and architectural photographer.

Save this picture!
© Garage Museum of Contemporary Art
© Garage Museum of Contemporary Art
Save this picture!
Central House of Artists, entrance to the New Tretyakov Gallery, 2016.. Image © Yuri Palmin
Central House of Artists, entrance to the New Tretyakov Gallery, 2016.. Image © Yuri Palmin
Save this picture!
© Yuri Palmin
© Yuri Palmin

Related Article

Soviet Modernism 1955-1991: Unknown Stories

Project gallery

See all Show less
About this author
Dima Stouhi
Author

See more:

News Articles
Cite: Dima Stouhi. "Moscow's Underappreciated Architecture Now in Digitalized Book " 17 Nov 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/928356/moscows-underappreciated-architecture-now-in-digitalized-book/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream