Mestiza House / POLO

Mestiza House / POLO

© Federico Cairoli

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Houses  · 
Mar del Plata, Argentina
  • Architects: POLO
  Area: 66.0 m2
  Year: 2019

  • Constructed Area

    66.00m2 cubiertos + 20.00m2 semicubiertos
© Federico Cairoli
© Federico Cairoli

Text description provided by the architects. The project seeks to take advantage of its environment. It is s small house in the centre of the lot that is meant to become a holiday home for a standard-sized family. An existing forgotten courtyard is utilized by transforming it into the access area and expansion for the house.

© Federico Cairoli
© Federico Cairoli

On the ground floor, a single space brings together the public areas. On the upper floor, the private areas (bedrooms) are developed, relating to the courtyard through a small semi-covered surface.

© Federico Cairoli
© Federico Cairoli
Axonometric View
Axonometric View
© Federico Cairoli
© Federico Cairoli

This expansion, together with a permeable limit is transformed into an intermediate space between the interior and exterior.

© Federico Cairoli
© Federico Cairoli

Cite: "Mestiza House / POLO" [Casa mestiza II / POLO] 14 Nov 2019. ArchDaily. (Trans. Johansson, Emma) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/928346/mestiza-house-polo/> ISSN 0719-8884

