World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Clinic
  4. Thailand
  5. A-VISION GROUP
  6. 2018
  7. Petchaburi Private Residence & Clinic / A-VISION GROUP

Petchaburi Private Residence & Clinic / A-VISION GROUP

Save this project
Petchaburi Private Residence & Clinic / A-VISION GROUP

© Sky|Ground © Sky|Ground © Sky|Ground © Sky|Ground + 30

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Residential  · 
Thailand
  • Architects: A-VISION GROUP
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 380.0 m2
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2018
  • Photographs Photographs: Sky|Ground
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Polymer Master, SCG, Trimble

  • Lead Architect

    Kritsada Atchasuthikhun

  • Clients

    K.Suramate

  • Engineering

    K.Suramate

  • Landscape

    K.Sasithorn

  • Consultants

    a-visiongroup
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Sky|Ground
© Sky|Ground

Text description provided by the architects. We have received the program as a clinic and residences. There are a coffee shop and some existing houses next to this narrow site. We decided to extend the residential area from the existing house, located the clinic area in the front and residential areas in the back. From site analysis, we separated mass into 2 parts of the front and the back. We used to benefit from mass concept to design function and wind flow into the building.

Save this picture!
© Sky|Ground
© Sky|Ground
Save this picture!
First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Sky|Ground
© Sky|Ground

We designed the connection of the central court and the existing court. In the family area, we designed a large opening in the front and the back for the wind throughout the day. Connecting new buildings and existing buildings with green areas in the middle, fishponds are placed to the court to add a feature to the central court. On the 2nd floor, we designed the family area function as well as the library, living space and book storage in the middle floor between master bedrooms other bedrooms.

Save this picture!
© Sky|Ground
© Sky|Ground

We reduced the height of the family mass space and increased the height of the bedroom area to emphasize the mass separation feature. The facade is the main approach and rain protection. The white facade is a harmonious color scheme with the clinic, and we added design patterns in this facade. Artificial Wood, the owner likes the soft mood & tone and softwood, it makes you feel relaxed in the building.

Save this picture!
© Sky|Ground
© Sky|Ground
Save this picture!
Diagrams 1
Diagrams 1
Save this picture!
© Sky|Ground
© Sky|Ground

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Phetchaburi Province, Thailand

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
A-VISION GROUP
Office

Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Healthcare Architecture Healthcare clinic Buildings Residential Thailand
Cite: "Petchaburi Private Residence & Clinic / A-VISION GROUP" 14 Nov 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/928329/petchaburi-private-residence-and-clinic-a-vision-group/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream