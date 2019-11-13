Freiburg Apartment / MIAN OFFICE architectural design & research

+ 26

Lead Architects Abouzar Salehi , Mahshid Karimi

Design Team Abouzar Salehi , Mahshid Karimi

Clients Pouyan Naghavi

Supervision Associate Abouzar Salehi, Mahshid Karimi, Ali Razzazi

Mechanical Iman Emamisefat

Electrical Kourosh Hasanzade

Structure Kambiz A’zami

Execution Khosro Mohammadi

Presentation Hasan Mirrazi | Morteza Mahdavi | Mohammadali Zarean | Amirhosein HeidarPour | Masih Masjedi

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Fribourg residential apartment is located on the Fribourg street. In the design of this building, special attention has been paid to associating the building with the northern passageway on one side and the southern yard on the other side. So, in the design of the façade, both urban and human scales are considered. So the observer will have a closer and better feeling while facing the building.

In the design of the northern façade, in addition to inspiring The Abyaneh beautiful houses, a lofty entrance has provided for the building with NO EXTRA COST. In the adjoining façade of the southern yard, the building is well located in the yard by defining both urban and human scales. Usually in southern buildings, the southern façade is just a passive wall, but in this building, this façade is decorated in such a way that the yard is a living and positive space.

Other design ideas for Fribourg apartment have been to transform the southern and northern terraces into more lively spaces by flower boxes and tile usage. Especially on the fifth floor, these terraces become larger, and with the openings in the roof, they have a quality like a yard with sky view. The strong relation between the southern yard and its adjoining rooms has created an extensive visual space.

Due to the owner’s lack of need for more than two bedrooms, the third room, near the southern terrace has been transformed into a multipurpose space by a flexible wooden wall. This multipurpose space can be used as a dining room, TV room, study room, private living room, and an extra bedroom by closing the flexible wooden wall.