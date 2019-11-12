BOGL Wins Urban Development Competition in a Norwegian Harbor City

Save this picture! The park ends with a broad staircase leading into the sea next to the Fishermen's House. Image Courtesy of BOGL

BOGL, a Danish landscape architecture studio, won the open planning and design competition for an urban development project in Norway. Located in the harbor city Tananger, a growing area, the proposal highlights the possible evolution of the space into an attractive place to live, work and visit.

Save this picture! The paving is made of bright local slate, laid out in a special pattern that offers the square a unique identity. Image Courtesy of BOGL

We believe, that this project will strengthen the maritime environment, as well as the city’s and the harbor’s priceless scenic and functional relation to the sea. The project gathers square, harbor, and park in a powerhouse of activities and opportunities in Tananger -- Jens Linnet, Creative Director and Partner at BOGL.

With a population expected to double over the next 30 years, the winning project aims to “show how the city can evolve with its new inhabitants”. Being an important part of the city’s present and past, the sea in Tananger is the essential attraction. BOGL, a progressive landscape architecture, and planning studio based in Copenhagen imagined a proposal that would bring the city back to the sea, and a master plan that relocates the central city square to the harbor area. In fact, joining activities in one single spot will encourage further interactions between those functions. Situated in a small community, the project “shapes a well-functioning and well-visited urban space for everyday life as well as special occasions”.

Save this picture! The masterplan of the urban development of Tananger indicates a clear urban space hierarchy: The city, the quayside, and the park all unite in the new city square. Image Courtesy of BOGL

We have made every effort not to add anything alien to the project, but to utilize the existing qualities in Tananger instead. We are very occupied working with the beauty of what is already there, and to create a sense of place from this. -- Jens Linnet, Creative Director and Partner at BOGL.

Covering a total area of 25,000 m2 in central Tananger of which 5,500 m2 are dedicated to a park, the proposal puts in place 14,000 m2 of new buildings. The Fishermen’s House, a major point of origin in the project, supporting the importance of fishing to the community of Tananger, “provides a smooth transition between the water and the city”. It will include many facilities for cleaning, processing, storage, and loading of the fishermen’s catch as well as public facilities such as a fish shop and restaurant.