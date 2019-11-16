Innovative Public Furniture Designed for Academic Institutes

Architecture and design studio Hello Wood have created a line of "smart" outdoor furniture for educational institutes and public communal spaces. The two furniture pieces, Fluid Cube and City Snake, re-introduce modular public structures in a contemporary and sustainable way.

Commissioned by MVM Hungarian Electricity Private Limited Company (MVM), the solid-wood furniture pieces include smart functions powered by renewable energy. András Huszár, co-founder of Hello Wood explained that "the cool lines of the Fluid Cube and the City Snake were cut from sawn blocks of wood using CNC technology, which allowed us to minimize the waste".

The Fluid Cube is a fixed cubic structure with a solar-celled and tempered glass roof. The semi-transparency of the roof allows sunlight in but protects people sitting from the rain. The City Snake, on the other hand, is an elongated unit that allows for more adaptability in its ways of usage.

The expansion joints of both elements also play a role in shaping the character of each piece of furniture. These elements house "strips of light", powered by solar energy which ornament the furniture pieces. Integrated USB sockets, WiFi hotspots, and lighting are all powered by the shock-resistant solar panels developed by Hungarian brand Platio. The sleek pieces of solid wood furniture have already been installed at four Hungarian educational institutions, where they also serve as a community spaces.

Client: MVM Hungarian Electricity Private Limited Company (MVM)

Designed & built by Hello Wood

Chief designers: András Huszár, Péter Pozsár, Dávid Ráday

Project designer: Csaba Bányai, Gellért Ollé

Architects: Dániel Kiss, László Mangliár