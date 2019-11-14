Miyuan Boutique Hotel / JAXDA

+ 71

Design Team Kelvin Ni, Kyan Foo, Raluca Pestisanu, Summer Ho, Valeria Piconi, Yvonne Li, Silvio Azorin

Clients Miyuan Boutique Hotel

Text description provided by the architects. Miyuan hotel is a 22 room boutique hotel pretends visitors could feel the passage of time and the contact with nature. The site is located hidden in the mountains of Anhui, adjacent to the mouth of a dam and its river, surrounded by hiking tracks for exploration of the bamboo forest. The project adapts the unused buildings around giving them different functions to fill the needs of the hotel needs.

As soon as you enter in the building, the dualist dialogue begins between the exterior and the interior, the new and the old, the human and the nature. The building is understood as a configuration of different volumes that make up the rooms (ABCDE) connected through a corridor located in the northwest area of the building that allows the movement between different levels.

All used materials are natural: Stone bricks, Wood and bamboo. The design is focus in the typical bamboo of the area, used to create a cover façade reinterpreting a contemporary version of the traditional architectural use of bamboo in the region, as well then creating an integration of the north façade inside the surrounding bamboo forest.

The bamboo poles are adjusted along the facade to form shadow blinds. A game is created with the vertical lines of the bamboo canes, which in turn allows us to see the exterior nature through the openings in this vertical element.

Due to changes in temperature in the region, the diameter of the bamboo will vary with time, fracturing the organic surface of the bamboo and showing the wrinkles of time. This phenomenon that bamboo offers naturally creates a poetry about the old and the new.

Inside the rooms we continue with the same dualist dialogue, finding all rooms facing south, equipped with large openings or terraces, allowing us to glimpse the nature that takes place outside. The interior lacks pretensions, creating space through simple lines, giving greater importance to the exterior and creating a deep sensation by mixing the overflowing exterior nature with the interior.

The furniture used was collected from picturesque villages and surrounding villages, each piece of wood being unique. In turn, the restoration was made only on the surface of the same, thus maintaining the character and original essence of the furniture, creating again a dialogue with a great emphasis on the passage of time and the relationship between man and nature.

The Miyuan hotel not only aims to accommodate guests under a climate of nature and comfort, but to take them to a reflection that leads to a reconciliation between man and nature.