  The House of Those Who Make Houses / COVO Interiores

The House of Those Who Make Houses / COVO Interiores

The House of Those Who Make Houses / COVO Interiores

Offices Interiors 
Vila Nova de Paiva, Portugal
  Photographs: João Morgado

    José Morgado, Mário Morgado
© João Morgado
© João Morgado

Text description provided by the architects. Located in Vila Nova de Paiva, right in the interior of Portugal, is born facing a small square COVO interiors, is born. A space with double functionality that welcomes the studio and the store.

© João Morgado
© João Morgado

The space, rectangular in shape, has 70 m2 with two glazed facades and facing the street, to accompany the rhythms of life. Large spans that allow us to expose the various products that complement our projects.

© João Morgado
© João Morgado
Plan
Plan
© João Morgado
© João Morgado

At the bottom of the shop comes the studio, in the form of a house, conceptually a habitacle that symbolizes the traditional form of home, the House of those who design houses. A space that reflects our essence, a minimal, conceptual and current space. We want to bring people to our world and this is where we create, gather, develop ideas and projects and invite friends to have coffee and enter our home. After all, it was for this that Mário and José returned to their origins, to revive forgotten habits from when they left for Guarda and Oporto . It was this academic and professional collection that allowed us to create Covo.

© João Morgado
© João Morgado

Covo Interiores produces environments. It makes interior design, it designs and produces. Remodelings and decoration. Creating spaces is the mission, which is perceived in our store, with representation of brands such as FLOS, Normann Copenhagen, AYTM, TASCHEN, along with own creations . We made them exclusive. Author Design with handmade pieces.

© João Morgado
© João Morgado

The goal of opening a store was to bring together the atelier and the objects we advocated. It's not hard to understand the design, but it helps if people see us behind the computer, uncomplicating the tangible. The store is the space to make the type of design that pleases us most. Individual, exceptional projects that breathe the place and the time. Time is this luxury, this peaceful in count, the partimonia of feeling, of inspiring the place before creating.

© João Morgado
© João Morgado

Explain and harmonize ergonomics and sustainability. Creating spaces is our mission, which is understood in our shop, where at the atelier we have this formidable showcase of unique pieces of author design. The principle of an own brand, with the first pieces already created. The greater the comfort, the greater the welfare, the more and the better productivity. This ergonomics that becomes noticeable in our store, so that the design shows the usefulness and the layouts, encourage creativity and all seek comfort, whether at work, leisure or everyday life. Our store shows all these strands of design. Efficiency and ergonomics, conjugated with objects that contemplate sustainability, manual production. Exclusive pieces, designed by us and produced in the best factories of Paços de Ferreira, our associates. We design interiors, do renovations, retrieve identities, we believe that designing can value culture and heritage. Our pieces, Nordic design with authorship and identity, are these objects that comfort our stage, the place of our life. With our trace, our representations and our values we can conceive interiors of the most individual style of the villas to the most global styles of hotels. The design serves people.

© João Morgado
© João Morgado

In the store we can have greater opportunities to grow professionally and to combine teams. It is also a meeting places with customers, where we outline strategies, design projects, idealize tasks. We work with three-dimensional technology that allows you to make changes while listening to the desires of the customers and in the store we can detail the idea, presenting the recommended materials. Furniture, lighting pieces, furnishing items.

© João Morgado
© João Morgado

Having a space with these features conveys greater professionalism, gives security to customers and grows creativity.

© João Morgado
© João Morgado

