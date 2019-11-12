Bridge-Pavilion / SpaceStation

+ 39

Lead Architects Ling Li, Zheng Wang, Jiutai Li

Design Team Chen Feng, Fang Lu, Lili Xu, Huiqin Liao, Chenyang Di

Strategist Jiutai Li

Site architect of Party A Hanyu Shi

Structure design Duomin Wang, Bin Ma

Electrical Engineering Tianxiong Yan

Water Supply and Drainage Engineering Sha Zhang

Architectural Drawing Weihai Architectual Design Institute Co. Ltd

Interior Drawing Mengmeng Yang

Construction Weihai Construction Group Co. Ltd

HVAC Engineering Daibing Wang

Client Weihai Design Valley Co. Ltd

“Bridge” is a floating passage to get by, and “Pavilion” is a space to stay and serves as an observation point.

In order to make the completed Bridge-pavilion more like an abstract building with a hipped roof floating in the landscape, how to realize a 42-meter span without any trace and hide all the equipment and pipelines had become the focus of collaborative design of architecture, structure and equipment professions.

In the final structural plan, the steel-concrete composite system was selected. The piers on both sides are concrete columns with 1.2m x 2.5m section, and a beam with a width of 0.6m and a height of 2.2m is used as the main beam to realize the span. The core of the main beam is H-shaped steel wrapped with reinforced concrete. On both sides are a series of triangular overhung secondary beams perpendicular to the main one. The floor is suspended on the secondary beams through the tensile steel columns. In order to balance the bending moment in the middle of the main beam, a row of grounding tensile columns is placed at both outer sides of the piers.

The advantage of this structural system is that the main beam and all the equipment and pipelines can be concealed in the interior of the hipped roof, while only few tensile steel columns of small section will be exposed in the main space. In this way, the central hall on the middle bridge deck can be very transparent.

The indoor unit and air duct of the air conditioner are arranged in the gap between the secondary beams, while the outdoor unit is arranged in the equipment room at both ends of the volume. The exterior of the equipment room is covered with white perforated aluminum plates.

In order to reduce the visual size of the frame of the floor-to-ceiling windows, no openable window sash is set in the central hall, and the natural ventilation and smoke exhaust are realized by the skylight on the top that can be electrically opened.