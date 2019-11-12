David Basulto and Varvara Melnikova on Internet and Education

This summer, on the occasion of the annual Moscow Urban Forum, ArchDaily's CEO David Basulto visited the Russian capital to give a talk at the event and meet with some friend of ArchDaily. Among others, David visited Strelka Institute, our dearest longtime partner and companion, and spoke with its CEO Varvara Melnikova.

Watch the talk to learn Varvara and David's perspective on the importance of the internet in the architecture world, the role of community in projects of different scales, and Strelka's influence on Russia and beyond.